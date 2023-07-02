Roman Reigns suffered his first pin-fall defeat in three and a half years at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his reaction after losing has gone viral.

Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in this year's main event in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match.

And in the end, it was Jey Uso who delivered the knockout blow - pinning Reigns, much to the shock of the London crowd.

Remarkably, it was actually Jey who became the first person to pin Reigns in the WWE almost 10 years ago and a decade later things have come full circle.

Reigns' crazy reaction to loss

After suffering his first pin-fall defeat since December 2019, Reigns was absolutely devastated afterwards.

Fan footage captured the 38-year-old sat on the floor just outside the ring having a complete meltdown.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Roman Reigns' crazy reaction to Money in the Bank defeat

Fans react to Reigns' meltdown

Understandably, fans were quick to comment on Reigns' reaction.

"Smackdown is about to be a movie," said one Twitter user.

"Roman about to snap," stressed another.

"This is amazing. Literally feels like I’m watching a movie," remarked a third.

What happened in the main event?

Before the match, fans unleashed their anger on Reigns.

Sikoa overpowered The Usos initially, but Jey and Jimmy then mounted an offence of their own.

When Reigns was tagged in, he immediately took the upper hand and even punched Jey out of the air, following an attempted suicide dive.

After more back and forth, Jimmy sent Reigns into the referee, knocking him out.

VIDEO: Roman Reigns pinned by Jey Uso

However, despite performing the 1D on Reigns, the referee was not able to make the count and the match continued.

Reigns then recovered and performed the Spear on Jimmy, as did Sikoa.

The Usos kicked out, though, and ultimately went on to win the match thereafter.

After the Usos successfully performed Superkicks on both Reigns and Sikoa, Jey hit a Frog Splash on Reigns and successfully pinned him.

What's next for Reigns?

It remains to be seen how WWE will book the Bloodline storyline, following Reigns' shock loss.

There seems no doubt that he'll be keen for revenge, but it's unclear when this may come.

One thing's for sure, though, Smackdown is going to be must-watch viewing this week.