The Money in the Bank premium live event has been one of the most shocking and sensational events for WWE annually. Being one of the major events of the year, Money in the Bank has always been a must-see event and the WWE Universe is always hyped up for it.

With two entertaining Money in the Bank ladder matches, WWE always manages to keep the fans on the edge of their seats to witness history being made. With some surprising cash-ins on the same night of winning the ladder matches, some shocking returns, and more, Money in the Bank has always managed to steal the spotlight.

Apart from having some surprising moments, the action-packed ladder matches have also put the careers of numerous superstars in jeopardy and some dangerous spots have taken months (if not years) off of a superstar’s career as well. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the most shocking moments from the Money in the Bank premium live event.

5 Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles battle in Vince McMahon’s office

Image Credits: WWE

One of the most cinematic Money in the Bank ladder matches came in 2020 when the men and women battled simultaneously to win the respective contracts. This was also twisted by the fact that the ladder matches took place in the WWE Headquarters and the briefcases were hooked high above the top of the headquarters.

In a very entertaining match, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, while battling, entered Vince McMahon’s office and created some sort of nuisance. Mr. McMahon was then seen shouting at both men furious at the fact that they entered his office to battle. Following that, the WWE Universe took the internet by storm, posting about the various meme-worthy moments that happened throughout the ladder match.

4 Brock Lesnar comes out as the last entrant at Money in the Bank 2019

Image Credits: WWE

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar has often been a part of some of the most shocking surprises. One of the most shocking ones came at Money in the Bank 2019. The men's ladder match was one man short after Sami Zayn was attacked backstage. However, the attacker was not revealed until the end of the event. The match began, and the action stunned the WWE Universe.

After going through some dangerous spots, Mustafa Ali had the briefcase on his fingertips when Brock Lesnar came out and attacked him. He then turned out to be the man who attacked Zayn backstage as well. The Beast then climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to get the win. This is still written down as one of the most shocking moments on the MITB premium live event. His storyline as Mr. Beast in the Bank was hilarious and is still considered one of the best characters of the former WWE Champion.

3 Shelton Benjamin crashes through the ladder

Image Credits: WWE

While there are a lot of dangerous spots seen in the pro-wrestling industry, crashing through a ladder from a great height might put someone's career in jeopardy. This happened with Shelton Benjamin when he tried to grab the MITB briefcase early on in the match. His opponents pushed his ladder which ended up with Benjamin falling and crashing through another ladder, risking his wrestling career as a result. This spot was a shock to millions around the world and could’ve had a huge impact on Benjamin’s career.

Shelton Benjamin has been involved in a lot of moments like this. From taking a leap off the top of the ladder to falling from it, Benjamin has marked his name as a risk-taker when it comes to ladder matches.

2 Kofi Kingston climbs two separate ladders in attempting to grab the MITB briefcase

Image Credits: YouTube

Kofi Kingston has always been a man to watch out for in multi-man matches. Whether it's the Royal Rumble or Money in the Bank, the former WWE Champion has always stunned the world with his athleticism.

Kofi wowed fans at WrestleMania 26 when he climbed two separate ladders to grab the MITB briefcase. Though his attempt failed, Kingston stole the spotlight and created one of the most stunning moments in the match's history. This spot appeared unreal for the WWE Universe and millions around the world were unable to understand how he pulled it out.

1 Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk

Image Credits: WWE

Paul Heyman has had some of the greatest clients in the history of the pro-wrestling industry. His chemistry with superstars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been amazing. However, his chemistry with CM Punk was not the most enjoyable one for the WWE Universe. This was when things turned around at Money in the Bank 2013.

Heyman attacked an almost-winning CM Punk and betrayed him in a shocking manner to put the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. This is marked as one of the greatest betrayals by a manager on his client ever made.