Samoa Joe has 'money left on the table' in WWE after 'proving Vince McMahon' wrong, it has been claimed.

Joe was released by WWE in January 2022, going on to wrestle for AEW and ROH.

However, Road Dogg has claimed that there's still a lot that Joe could achieve should he opt to return to WWE, especially now Triple H is in charge.

What has Road Dogg said about Samoa Joe?

As noted, Joe was fired by Vince McMahon in January 2022, both from his role as an on-screen wrestler, and as a behind-the-scenes talent scout.

A few months later, he'd go on to wrestle for both Ring of Honor and AEW, holding titles in both promotions booked by Tony Khan.

Despite being under contract with AEW, Road Dogg has explained on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast that there's still more for Joe to do in WWE.

100% there's more for Samoa Joe in WWE. He's money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. It's incredible how much money is left on the table.

Joe, who was deemed to have "proved Vince McMahon and WWE wrong" during his time working for the company, both as a talent and behind closed doors.

Read More: WWE creative team 'scoffed' at Vince McMahon's Roman Reigns' next match pitches

Is Samoa Joe returning to WWE?

It's worth noting that while some people, including Road Dogg, may feel that there's more for Joe to achieve in WWE, he's still under contract with AEW and there's been no indication that he's unhappy as of now.

However, the former NXT Champion, based on his relationship with Triple H, was someone that WWE fans speculated may look to quit AEW to reunite with 'The Game' when he took over creative in July 2022.

So close were Joe and HHH that when Vince released the wrestler in April 2021, Triple H contacted him later on that day and offered him a role in NXT, both as a wrestler and behind-the-scenes worker.

While Joe might not be leaving AEW for WWE, it's been speculated that another star released by Vince McMahon could look to return soon, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Read More: WWE: The Rock told he 'could' have '30-minute' Roman Reigns WrestleMania match

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.