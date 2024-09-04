Key Takeaways The Montreal Screwjob remains infamous within wrestling history due to real-life drama within the WWE/WWF industry.

The match involved Bret Hart dropping his title abruptly after deciding to move to WCW without prior notice.

The aftermath of the Screwjob led to a backstage confrontation between Hart and Vince McMahon, resulting in a memorable punch.

Several controversial moments have taken place in WWE over the years, but arguably, none have left as much of a lasting legacy as the Montreal Screwjob. Although it was not one of the best WWE New Generation Era matches, Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels from WWF’s Survivor Series PPV in 1997 lives on in infamy nearly 30 years after the fact.

The ‘Screwjob’ to that point was the most high-profile incident of reality bleeding into the WWE/WWF product, with owner Vince McMahon keeping his true position mostly incognito as he appeared on the show as a commentator up to that point. The shift within the industry that this moment caused cannot be understated, and we’ll be going over exactly what happened on that fateful night on 9th November 1997.

The Context

The Lead Up

WWE/WWF Champion Bret Hart won the belt in August 1997, however, he had agreed a week before the Survivor Series event to sign with the rival promotion at the time World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Therefore, Hart had to “do the honours” on the way out of the company and drop the belt to his very real-life rival, Shawn Michaels.

Reportedly, Hart was unwilling to drop the title to Michaels in his home country of Canada, where the Survivor Series 1997 event was held, so it was agreed before the match that the finish would be a disqualification. This ending would allow Hart to keep the title so that he could drop it at a later date to either Michaels or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Due to Hart leaving the company to go to the rivals, McMahon decided that he could not allow Hart to leave Canada with the title, so he, referee Earl Hebner, Michaels and Triple H agreed to change the finish without giving Hart any prior warning. The finish would see Michaels put Hart in the Sharpshooter submission, famously Hart’s finishing move, and Hebner would signal for the bell to be rung indicating that Hart had submitted when in actuality he had not.

What Bret Hart Believed Would Happen

Hart is ‘screwed’ by McMahon

McMahon met with Pat Patterson and Michaels in a hotel room the day before the PPV on November 8th 1997 to plan what would occur the night after. Although the actual amount of people who were aware of the plan is unclear publicly, it is believed that McMahon, Michaels, Gerald Brisco, Patterson and Hebner were all aware of how the plan was to be executed. As noted, Michaels would put Hart in the Sharpshooter and Hebner would call for the bell, declaring Michaels the Champion and leaving Hart baffled in the middle of the ring.

The outline of the match as it was known to Hart would see the Hitman grab HBK’s foot to reverse the Sharpshooter, putting him in his own version of the move. Michaels would then submit, but the referee would be unconscious from a ref bump that occurred shortly before. Hart would then let go of the hold to try and revive the referee, which would lead to Michaels getting up and hitting his Sweet Chin Music finisher on Hart; this would then lead to a second referee running to the ring followed by Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart and Davey Boy Smith of the Hart Foundation who would stop the pinfall attempt by Michaels and cause the disqualification to allow Hart to keep the belt but Michaels to technically win the match. This obviously would not happen, and the initial Sharpshooter from Michaels was used as an opportunity to execute the ‘screwjob.’

The Aftermath

How the Screwjob changed the industry

Whilst fans watching on PPV were confused by the situation, fans in attendance appeared to spot exactly what had happened and began loudly booing what had just occurred in front of them. Famously, Hart would spit on McMahon, who was at ringside and then spell ‘WCW’ with his finger in the air.

Backstage, there was even more drama. Hart questioned Michaels about the situation and how the finish did not go down as he believed it was planned, and Michaels reportedly claimed to Hart that he did not know what had happened and he was equally angry (via the book Between the Ropes: Wrestling's Greatest Triumphs and Failures). McMahon had already locked himself in his office with Pat Patterson and other agents, knowing that Hart would be furious when he came to the back. The Undertaker was also furious with the situation, heading to McMahon’s office and demanding that he apologise for what had just happened (via ESPN). McMahon would later go into the locker room to speak with Hart, and the two men would get into an altercation that ended with what Hart himself would call the “greatest punch” he ever threw: