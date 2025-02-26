Summary The Elimination Chamber is one of the most highly-anticipated PPV events on the WWE calendar.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in wrestling have taken their place in the chamber structure on several occasions.

Triple H, John Cena and Kane are all on the list of superstars with the most Elimination Chamber appearances.

The Elimination Chamber. The mere mention of the annual event is enough to spark excitement amongst wrestling fans the world over. The Chamber match is one of the most physically demanding in the history of WWE.

For the winner, one of two prizes lies in wait: A shot at the world championship, or the title itself. Down through the years, some of the biggest names in wrestling have put themselves through the physical and mental test that lies in store inside the Chamber. In this article, we at GiveMeSport provide a look at the 10 superstars with the most Elimination Chamber appearances in history, featuring Edge, Daniel Bryan and more.

Rank Name Chamber Appearances Wins Years 1 Randy Orton 9 1 2003, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021, 2024 2 Chris Jericho 8 1 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 3 John Cena 7 3 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018 4 Triple H 6 4 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010 5 Kofi Kingston 6 1 2010, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 6 Daniel Bryan 5 3 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021 7 Kane 5 0 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013 8 Sheamus 5 0 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2021 9 Liv Morgan 5 0 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 10 Edge 4 2 2005, 2009 (twice), 2011

10 Edge

Several wrestlers have taken their place in the Elimination Chamber on a total of four occasions during their careers. For the no.10 entry on our list, though, we have opted for the most successful of this group. Edge's combination of cunning and ruthlessness made the Chamber the perfect platform for success on the part of 'The Rated-R Superstar'. The now-51-year-old is the only superstar in history to have played his part in two Chamber matches in a single night, back in 2009. He also features on a short list of names to have won multiple Elimination Chamber matches - first in 2009, and again two years later, in 2011.

9 Liv Morgan

Credit: WWE

The sole woman on our list takes the No. 9 spot. Despite the Women's Elimination Chamber having only been given the green light in 2018, Liv Morgan has taken her place inside the demonic structure on five occasions. For context, no other woman has featured in the match type more than twice! She has qualified for the 2025 edition of the event, too, set to extend her record as a result. Despite her prolific appearance record at the PPV, Morgan is yet to secure a Chamber victory. But she has been responsible for several highlight moments and will go down as one of the pioneers of the women's matchup.

8 Sheamus

Never has a match type been more tailor-made for a superstar than the Elimination Chamber for Sheamus. 'The Celtic Warrior' is physicality personified, widely considered to be one of the downright toughest wrestlers in WWE history. His place on the list of the 10 superstars with the most Chamber appearances should therefore come as little surprise. Sheamus has stepped inside the ropes in the Chamber on five occasions across his storied career, most recently in 2021. Like Morgan above, the Irishman is yet to taste victory in the match but has put his body on the line for a series of memorable spots.

7 Kane

Another whose persona and physical attributes align perfectly with the devilish Elimination Chamber structure is Kane. 'The Big Red Machine' made a career out of being one of the downright nastiest wrestlers in the game, making him a perfect fit for the Chamber. Kane is another who can claim himself a pioneer of the match type, having featured in the first-ever Elimination Chamber back in 2002. On that occasion, it was Shawn Michaels who emerged victorious, with Kane having not managed to improve his winless record across four ensuing appearances at the event. He can boast of being the first superstar to ever throw an opponent through one of the Chamber pods, though, having turned Chris Jericho into a human projectile during the debut Chamber.

6 Daniel Bryan

The 2nd multiple-time Elimination Chamber winner on our list comes in at no.6. Daniel Bryan, throughout his iconic WWE career, enjoyed remarkable success inside the Chamber. Like one-time tag partner Kane, 'The American Dragon' appeared in the match type on five separate occasions. And, three times, he emerged as the last man standing, enough for a 60% win percentage. His first and last triumphs inside the structure came a full nine years apart, in 2012 and 2021 respectively. Amid a rare run as a heel in 2019, the now-43-year-old also broke the hearts of WWE fans across the globe, in denying Kofi Kingston the belt at the very death.

5 Kofi Kingston

Coincidentally, next up on our list comes the aforementioned Kofi Kingston himself. Kingston's stellar longevity sees him feature on a whole host of lists when it comes to appearance records in WWE history. And the Elimination Chamber is no different. The New Day member has stepped inside the Chamber six times to date. Four of these appearances came as a singles performer, with the other two having come as part of a tag team. And it was alongside then-New Day brothers Xavier Woods and Big E that Kingston secured his sole win at Elimination Chamber. As part of a chaotic six-team match back in 2015, the New Day managed to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships at the expense of the likes of The Ascension and Lucha Dragons.

4 Triple H

Next up comes, statistically, the greatest Elimination Chamber wrestler ever. Triple H may not have appeared in as many such matches (6) as those to come, but he did win more than any other. 'The Game' played his part in each of the first three Chamber matches, emerging victorious from the latter pair. In 2005, his triumph came at the expense of arguably the most star-studded field in the history of the event, beating out all of Batista, Edge, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit. 'Hunter' reigned supreme in successive years in 2008 and 2009, too. His final appearance at Elimination Chamber came a year later when the current WWE CCO fell to John Cena. Triple H's legacy inside the structure, though, will live on for years to come.

3 John Cena

Kicking the podium places on our list into gear is 'The Greatest of All Time', John Cena. Cena is another of the most successful superstars in the history of the Elimination Chamber, joining Daniel Bryan with three victories to his name. The Massachusetts native has excelled in just about every match type imaginable throughout his career. And his brute strength and never-say-die attitude proved decisive inside the Chamber in all of 2006, 2010, and 2011. All told, Cena has stepped inside the caged structure on seven occasions, with his eighth and final appearance pencilled in for March 1st, 2025.

2 Chris Jericho

Taking the runners-up spot on the list of most Elimination Chamber appearances in WWE history is Chris Jericho. Y2J was the ultimate endurance athlete, an attribute which made him a perfect fit for the likes of the Royal Rumble, and Chamber. He was entered into the match on eight occasions, including the very first back in 2002. After a demoralising five successive defeats inside the structure, Jericho was finally afforded his moment in the spotlight in 2010. Beating out the likes of The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio and CM Punk, the Canadian clinched the World Heavyweight Championship in St. Louis, Missouri. Jericho's final appearance at Elimination Chamber came in 2013.

1 Randy Orton

And then there was one. The wrestler with the most-ever appearances inside the Elimination Chamber is Randy Orton. 'The Viper's seemingly endless longevity has allowed him to step inside the cage on a hefty nine occasions. Orton's first appearance in the match type came back in 2003, a full two decades before his most recent outing at Chamber, in 2024. And, like Jericho before him, the 44-year-old has a solitary victory to show for his efforts. As much came in 2014, when 'The Apex Predator' outlasted the likes of John Cena and Daniel Bryan to maintain his status as champion. Showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, Randy Orton could well extend his record Elimination Chamber appearance tally over the years ahead!

Stats sourced from Smark Out Moment - correct as of 26/02/2025.