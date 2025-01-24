Summary WWE superstars must adhere to company rules, leading to financial penalties for infractions.

WWE Superstars are renowned for being charismatic, extraordinary and often unconventional. However, the company sets several expectations and regulations for its employees to adhere to.

Talent sometimes attempt to push against these rules, creatively or otherwise, often leading to fines being issued and sanctions threatened. Throughout the years, no one has been above receiving a hefty penalty from Vince McMahon . An unprotected chair shot at WrestleMania XXVII left both legendary The Undertaker and son-in-law Triple H out-of-pocket.

In this article, we’ll explore the 10 most expensive times WWE superstars have found themselves with deductions to their pay cheques. Ranging from inconvenient, right up to eye-popping six-figure sums.

Rank Superstar Fine Reason 1 Stone Cold Steve Austin $650,000 Breach of contract 2 Batista $100,000 Blading 3 Lars Sullivan $100,000 Offensive comments 4 John Cena $88,000 Unprofessional performance 5 Brian Knobbs $10,000 Marijuana 6 Jerry Sags $7,000 Flatulence 7 Ric Flair & Randy Savage $5,000 Blading 8 Titus O'Neill $5,000 Unprofessional conduct 9 Enzo Amore $2,500 CBD 10 Brian Kendrick $1,000 Marijuana

10 Brian Kendrick: $1,000 (Multiple)

2008, Marijuana use

Credit: WWE

It’s no secret cannabis has a long-standing culture within professional wrestling locker rooms. From pain relief to relaxation during long travel stints, superstars claim marijuana has assisted them to function in their high-pressure roles.

Yet, before the likes of Matt Riddle and MSK suggested pot-use in WWE storylines, consumption of the drug was considered a violation of the company’s wellness policy.

Various performers have received fines and suspensions for weed over the years, including Randy Orton , Rob Van Dam , Jack Swagger and Evan Bourne.

However, no one had more regular cannabis penalties than Brian Kendrick. In 2008, the former two-time Tag Team Champion reportedly tested positive for the drug over 12 times, due to such frequent use.

With Kendrick having zero intentions of quitting his psychoactive pleasure, the cruiserweight star was content to shell out a grand for each violation and continue smoking.

9 Enzo Amore: $2,500 (Multiple)

2016-2018, CBD use

Credit: WWE

Enzo Amore’s stint with WWE was awash with controversy.

Once the trash-talker was released from his contract in 2018 following assault allegations, he conducted several media appearances, shooting on the company and revealing several behind-the-curtain intricacies.

During an interview on Talk Is Jericho, the New Jersey native declared current superstars are fined $2,500 for marijuana consumption, a 150% increase on Kendrick’s 2008 penalties.

Amore suggested even using CBD products, a chemical found within the cannabis plant, was enough to land a fine.

He would often use CBD ointments and creams as recovery methods, citing it as his medicine to aid the aches and pains which come from in-ring action.

Much like Kendrick, the former two-time Cruiserweight Champion refused to switch up his lifestyle choices, and instead would happily take each regular hit to his WWE paycheque.

8 Titus O'Neil: $5,000

2016, Unprofessional conduct

Whilst college football standout Titus O'Neil enjoyed several highs during his WWE career, most notably with Darren Young as the Prime Time Players, the former WWE Tag Team Champion may be most remembered for his infamous moments.

A mishap during his entrance at 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, now affectionately coined as ‘Titus World-Slide,’ left the superstar halfway under the ring in Saudi Arabia.

However, one significant incident, involving Vince McMahon, left O'Neil out of pocket.

During Daniel Bryan’s retirement celebration on a 2016 edition of RAW , O'Neil playfully grabbed McMahon on the entrance ramp, which nearly made the boss fall in front of fans and superstars.

Catching McMahon off-guard, the septuagenarian was reportedly embarrassed and furious, suspending O'Neil for 60 days for unprofessional conduct and slamming him with a $5,000 fine.

Although the two-month shun cost O'Neil his WrestleMania spot and paycheque, amends were made.

O'Neil has enjoyed a Global Ambassador role with WWE since 2019. During the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony, the inaugural 24/7 Champion was the recipient of the Warrior Award, for his charitable work.

On the event’s red carpet, McMahon even went as far as jokingly recreating the moment with O'Neil.

7 Ric Flair & Randy Savage: $5,000

1992, Blading

Credit: WWE

It’s considered a WrestleMania classic. At the eighth edition of the Showcase of the Immortals, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage challenged the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair for the WWF Championship.

During 1992, with Hulk Hogan still in full flow, the WWF continued to promote a family-friendly product. With this in mind, Vince McMahon implemented a strict ‘no blood’ policy.

As the show-stealing championship bout reached its climax, Flair was caught on camera ‘blading’, cutting his forehead with a razor blade to heighten the drama with a crimson mask.

Although notorious for involving blood during his matches, Flair didn’t get away with this one. He and opponent Savage were both issued with $5,000 fines for the addition of colour during the contest.

6 Jerry Sags: $7,000

Early 1990s, Flatulence

Perhaps the most bemusing sanction on this list is awarded to Jerry Sags.

One-half of the Nasty Boys, Sags truly lived up to his team’s moniker during a flight to England in the early 90s.

It remains uncertain whether the WWF Tag Team Champion’s actions were accidental or on purpose, however, the fact remains true. Sags unleashed a vile fart in the confined plane cabin, right in the direction of valet Miss Elizabeth.

Both shock and hilarity ensued, with Elizabeth’s husband Randy Savage confronting Sags, and Davey Boy Smith encouraging the stars for his own amusement.

Upon arrival in the UK, Sags’ tag partner, Brian Knobbs, was summoned to Vince McMahon’s office. The boss informed Knobbs that Sags would be billed for Elizabeth’s return flight expenses, totalling $7,000.

Despite reprimanding his star, McMahon reportedly was entertained by the incident, informing Knobbs that it would be the most expensive gas Sags would ever pass.

5 Brian Knobbs: $10,000

Early 1990s, Marijuana Use

Speaking of Knobbs, the other half of the Nasty Boys also found himself the recipient of a hefty fine.

During the time Vince McMahon was battling steroid allegations and fearing another media scandal, the boss informed his employees of new drug testing policies, which included a fine for cannabis consumption.

Knobbs took exception to this rule and would clash with McMahon over the issue. Scott Hall recounted the first time he met McMahon, the boss was engulfed in a heated argument with Knobbs, who had just tested positive for smoking weed.

Hoping to make an example of the former WWF Tag Team Champion, McMahon slammed a bulky $10k fine on Knobbs.

Despite various cannabis-related fines throughout the years, it was reported in 2022 that WWE had removed marijuana from any violations.

4 John Cena: $88,000

2018, Unprofessional performance

Credit: WWE

Any fan who has attended a WWE live television broadcast will know, that once the cameras stop rolling, anything can happen!

One dark match following a SmackDown event pitted AJ Styles & the The Usos against Baron Corbin , Rusev and Aiden English.

At one point during the contest, the Usos convinced the referee to get involved, with the trio landing superkicks on the three villains. Styles immediately grabbed the referee’s shirt to count the final pinfall, sparking celebration in the arena.

The participants were met backstage with anger from the producers, rebuking the talent and referee for an unprofessional performance. After being threatened with losing their jobs, the conspirators were eventually only slammed with various fines.

Although not involved with the match, English revealed the legendary John Cena offered to pick up the tab of all those involved, totalling $88,000, giving the 16-time World Champion a unique spot on this list.

3 Lars Sullivan: $100,000

Credit: WWE

Lars Sullivan was handed a dream start to his WWE main roster run.

Debuting on the always-hyped RAW after WrestleMania, the monstrous superstar attacked Hall of Famer Kurt Angle , establishing himself as a dominant villainous threat and credible future champion.

However, soon after his maiden appearance, online comments made by Sullivan surfaced of a homophobic, racist and sexist nature.

Reprimanded not only by his peers, major WWE sponsor Mars Wrigley were outraged, releasing a statement criticising the comments.

Following a public apology from Sullivan, WWE quickly announced its own action, handing Sullivan a whopping $100k fine and placing the performer into sensitivity training.

2 Batista: $100,000

2008, Blading

Even future Hollywood stars were not exempt from receiving enormous fines from the office.

During RAW’s 800th episode, Batista battled Chris Jericho in a brutal cage match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

When programming switched from TV-14 to PG content in 2008, WWE’s ‘no blood’ policy was again reinstated. However, much like Flair in 1992, six-time World Champion Batista believed the match’s ferocity necessitated bloodshed.

Caught blading towards the end of the contest, Batista, opponent Jericho and referee Mike Chioda were all chewed out upon returning through the curtain. Incensed, McMahon fined the trio and match producer Dean Malenko.

‘The Animal’ felt the full impact of McMahon’s wrath. The boss looked to make an example of his employee and issued Batista with a staggering $100,000 fine.

1 ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: $650,000

2002, Breach of Contract

Credit: WWE

It’s well-documented that the fallout between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in the summer of 2002, led to Austin’s original departure from WWE.

‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ disagreed with the creative decision for him to lose to Brock Lesnar on RAW, a rift which eventually led to Austin walking out on the company and not showing up at several advertised appearances.

The six-time WWF Champion eventually reconciled with McMahon, but not before the boss presented Austin with the biggest-ever fine issued to one of his talent.

Citing Austin breached his contract by quitting without notice and subsequently missing shows, McMahon slammed Austin with an eye-watering $650,000 penalty.

The on-screen rivals eventually negotiated the fee down to $250,000, still a titanic number, which opened the gate to Austin’s return, battling The Rock at WrestleMania XIX before transitioning into an authority figure on WWE television.