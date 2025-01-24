Summary The history of World Wrestling Entertainment has been filled with devastating moments.

From sudden superstar deaths to illnesses and retirements, wrestling fans across the globe have been subjected to a whole host of truly saddening developments.

The likes of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker feature on our list of the most heartbreaking moments ever in the WWE.

For all of the highs that World Wrestling Entertainment has provided fans with down through the years, there have occasionally been some equally emotional lows. Whilst following their favourite superstars battle through thick and thin, the WWE universe builds legitimate personal connections over time.

Upon any such wrestler being forced to announce their retirement from the business or occasionally even pass on, fans can be left feeling nothing short of heartbroken. Throughout WWE's famed history, there have been great matches over the years. But equally, there have been some devastating moments.

In this article, we at GiveMeSport have done our best to round up 10 of the saddest and most heartbreaking moments of all time.

Ranking factors

Moment in question - The severity of the case that affected the respective WWE Superstar.

- The severity of the case that affected the respective WWE Superstar. Emotional connection to fans - How much the WWE Universe could relate to the Superstar in question.

- How much the WWE Universe could relate to the Superstar in question. Superstars involved - It can't be just any Superstar that makes this list. It needs to be a fan favourite.

Rank Name Moment Year 1 Owen Hart Mark Henry's poem 1999 2 Eddie Guerrero WWE tribute show 2005 3 Roman Reigns Leukaemia announcement 2018 4 Edge Retirement speech 2011 5 Shawn Michaels Message to Ric Flair 2008 6 Bray Wyatt Tribute package 2023 7 Ric Flair Legends say goodbye 2008 8 The Undertaker The Streak ended 2014 9 Connor Michalek Loses battle with cancer 2014 10 Black Wednesday 20+ superstars released 2020

10 Black Wednesday

Credit: WWE

First up on our list comes a sad day for WWE superstars and fans worldwide alike. The date of 15th April 2020 remains one remembered across the wrestling universe for altogether less than positive reasons. Infamously referred to as 'Black Wednesday', it saw the WWE make the call to release over 20 employees from their active roster. Amongst those let go included the likes of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Rowan and Sarah Logan. Financial cutbacks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the reason for the releases at the time. But Vince McMahon and co faced a heavy backlash for cutting ties with so many valued workers at such a delicate moment in recent human history.

9 'The Crusher' Passes On

The sole entry in this article for which the central focus is not a WWE superstar comes in at no.9. Back in the early 2010s, a young fan by the name of Connor Michalek gained widespread attention across the WWE universe. Nicknamed 'Connor The Crusher', Michalek stole the hearts of wrestlers and fans alike with his incredible attitude towards life. Diagnosed with cancer at an early age, Michalek did not allow his illness to stop him from pursuing his dream of meeting Daniel Bryan. And after accomplishing as much in 2012, his story only continued to spread. This ultimately culminated in the Pittsburgh-born youngster securing an invitation to WrestleMania 30, an event at which he pinned Triple H, and sat ringside as hero Daniel Bryan did the impossible. Michalek sadly passed away not long after, but his name will live on in WWE folklore.

8 The Streak Comes To An End

To this day, one of the most gut-wrenching moments in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment comes in the form of 'The Streak' being brought to an end. Considered one of the greatest feats in all of pro wrestling, The Undertaker headed into WrestleMania 30 boasting a perfect 21-0 record. One matchup with 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar later, however, and The Streak was over. After Lesnar's 3rd consecutive F5 was followed by a three-count on the part of the referee back in April of 2014, WWE fans the world over felt their hearts break in unison. The moment gave rise to some of the most famous crowd reactions of all time and was considered just as shocking for those backstage. To this day, 'Mania feels just a touch less special without 'Taker's streak.

7 The Nature Boy Says Goodbye

Credit: WWE

The first of several entries revolving around a legend hanging up their wrestling boots, Ric Flair's 2008 retirement night was a special one for a whole host of reasons. Fresh off being bested by Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania in what remains one of the most famous matches ever, 'The Nature Boy' faced the WWE Universe. On an episode of Monday Night Raw, Flair delivered a classy speech, thanking all of those to have been involved in his Hall of Fame career. The emotional scenes, however, were just getting started. Triple H leading the way, a whole host of WWE icons made their way to the ring, to pay tribute to the 16-time world champion. Flair, looking legitimately surprised, was left in a flood of tears by the gesture.

6 Bray Wyatt Tribute

Unfortunately, this is the point in our list when the passing of WWE superstars becomes a central theme. No. 6 marks the most recent event and focuses on the late, great Bray Wyatt. Windham Rotunda's sudden death left a hole in the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere. This came not only owing to his status as one of the greatest performers of his generation. But also the fact that Rotunda, the man behind Wyatt and 'The Fiend' alike, was a wonderful person. Despite his chaotic character inside the squared circle, the Florida native is remembered as one of the kindest souls to ever grace the WWE locker room. Add to this the fact that he left behind a fiancé and two young children, and there was barely a dry eye in the house during Wyatt's Ten-Bell salute and accompanying video tribute.

5 'I'm Sorry, I Love You'

Just two entries on, we return to the buildup to Ric Flair bidding farewell to in-ring duties. As alluded to above, 'The Nature Boy's retirement was brought about by way of a 'career-threatening match' against fellow legend Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. And one moment late in a clash which defined a generation is widely regarded as one of the most heartbreaking ever in World Wrestling Entertainment. In the knowledge that he was mere seconds away from ending one of the all-time great careers, Michaels mouthed the words 'I'm sorry, I love you' to Flair. This was swiftly followed by a Superkick and ensuing pinfall, leaving fans in all corners of the globe with a collective pit in their stomachs.

4 Edge Retires

The 2nd retirement on our list takes the no.4 spot. On this occasion, it was Edge who left wrestling fans everywhere nothing short of heartbroken. Back in 2011, Edge was on top of the world, fresh off defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania. And this is precisely what made his sudden departure so painful. It was completely unexpected. Taking his place in the ring on an episode of Monday Night Raw, 'The Rated-R Superstar', in nothing short of a surreal moment, announced that he would be retiring with immediate effect. A lengthy and emotion-packed speech followed, during which Edge spoke with brutal honesty about a neck injury which could have left him paralysed. The now-51-year-old later returned spectacularly, but on that night in 2011, the WWE universe was forced to face up to losing one of the all-time greats completely out of the blue.

3 Roman Reigns' Leukemia Announcement

Credit: WWE

From one devastating announcement to a 2nd, Roman Reigns is another WWE superstar who left his millions of supporters feeling utterly helpless with a real-life address from the ring. Like Edge before him, it was the sheer honesty with which Reigns spoke during an appearance on Raw in 2018 which made the moment one of the saddest ever in wrestling. It was not 'The Big Dog' addressing the WWE universe. It was Joe Anoaʻi - a real person with a family. And his leukaemia had returned. Tears rolled down the faces of widespread sections of the crowd as Reigns announced that he would be departing the company indefinitely, relinquishing his Universal Championship in the process. At that moment, it was unclear whether the current face of World Wrestling Entertainment would ever return.

2 Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show

Yet another of the very best in the business to have been taken before his time was Eddie Guerrero. The late, great 'Latino Heat' was one of the most beloved characters in all of wrestling, upon his sudden passing in 2005. Guerrero died of what was later confirmed to be heart failure which broke the hearts of wrestling fans. The WWE was again forced into unforeseen action, in organising an immediate tribute for the Texas native on Monday Night Raw. And to say that as much proved itself to be emotional would be an understatement. After the customary Ten-Bell salute, a brilliant video package, highlighting some of Guerrero's finest WWE moments, was played for fans and superstars alike. Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, The Big Show, Chavo Guerrero and Chris Benoit were just some of those to break down, forced to say goodbye to an all-time great far too soon.

1 Mark Henry's Message For Owen Hart

The mere mention of the name Owen Hart to this day continues to open up a pit in the stomach of many a wrestling fan the world over. This comes after the Canadian was tragically killed owing to an equipment failure during his entrance at the Over The Edge PPV in 1999. The following evening, on Monday Night Raw, touching tributes were paid to the late, great Hart by a number of his fellow WWE superstars. And it is one such tribute which takes the top spot on our list, as the most heartbreaking moment in WWE history. A day on from learning of the passing of one of his closest friends, Mark Henry read aloud a poem which he had written for Hart. Visibly shaken, tears began to stream down the face of 'The World's Strongest Man', as he struggled to get through each line of a beautifully written piece with the title 'The Burn'. Real, raw, gripping, and above all, deeply sad.