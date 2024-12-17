Summary Damian Priest shocks the WWE Universe by cashing in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania XL.

If there is one thing that WWE fans love, it is a moment they did not see coming. Each year, the wrestling industry looks back on the highs and lows, with 2024 being a high point for the company. 2024 was a year full of fantastic matches, blood feuds, and stories being finished.

Many moments left fans dumbstruck by what they had witnessed. From Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship reign ending to GiveMeSport's greatest of all time announcing he has just one more year left. WWE has released its 25 most shocking PLE moments of 2024 video on YouTube, and we will run down the top 10.

Ranking the 10 Most Shocking WWE PLE Moments of 2024 Rank Moment Event 1 Damian Priest Cashes in his Money in the Bank WrestleMania XL 2 Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Kiss SummerSlam 3 John Cena Announces His Retirement Money in the Bank 4 The Undertaker Chokeslams The Rock WrestleMania XL 5 CM Punk saves Roman Reigns from Tsunami at WarGames Survivor Series: WarGames 6 Tonga Loa Debuts at Backlash Backlash 7 CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship Clash at the Castle 8 Bayley Wins the Royal Rumble Royal Rumble 9 Sami Zayn dethrones Gunther at WrestleMania XL WrestleMania XL 10 Finn Balor betrays Damian Priest at SummerSlam SummerSlam

10 Finn Balor Betrays Damian Priest at SummerSlam

The storyline between Damian Priest and The Judgement Day escalated after the ‘biggest event of the summer.’ Walking into Cleveland that night as World Heavyweight Champion, Priest looked sure to defeat Gunther after hitting his signature ‘South of Heaven’ chokeslam. Yet, Finn Balor dragged Gunther’s foot to the rope, breaking the pinfall. Priest lost his title and was kicked out of The Judgment Day.

Judgment Day was the major focal point of WWE Monday night programming in 2024. Two years prior, the stable had already kicked out the original leader, Edge. Another shocking moment came at the hands of this unstable stable. Rhea Ripley succumbed to the betrayal of The Judgment Day, too, leading to the Terror Twins seeking revenge for the rest of the year.

9 Sami Zayn dethrones Gunther at WrestleMania XL

Pre-WrestleMania XL, the question on everyone’s mind was: “Who will beat Gunther?” Many assumed that Sheamus would be the one to finally become a grand slam champion and take the title from the Austrian. Then WWE went down a different road by building up Chad Gable, who looked set for a mid-card championship run. The number one contender was settled via a gauntlet match on RAW to earn a shot at Gunther on the grandest stage of them all.

Gunther had surpassed many to become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history after winning the belt from Ricochet in 2022. But in the end, it was Sami Zayn who hit the brainbuster and Helluva Kick to seal the victory and take down the unbeatable Ring General. It was a feel-good moment that came as a shock to fans. Gunther had demolished everyone in his path before the event in Philadelphia - and Sami Zayn proved why he had always been the ultimate underdog.

8 Bayley Wins the Royal Rumble

An Iron Woman performance from the former Damage CTRL leader was enough to place her on this list and in the history books. Bayley went into the Rumble still leading the stable and fans were expecting the group to dominate as a team, eliminating many in their way. Some expected Becky Lynch to be the last woman standing to set up the dream match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, but that was not meant to be. Bayley came out the victor, which led to Damage CTRL turning against her and setting up a title fight with Io Sky at WrestleMania in Lincoln Field Stadium.

During the Royal Rumble, Bayley's chances slimmed - especially with Jade Cargill making her debut and Liv Morgan returning as entrant number 30; all of which were in the final three in the match. Bayley capitalised on Morgan’s elimination of Cargill to secure her place in Philadelphia to the surprise and cheer of fans.

7 CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship

There is no question that CM Punk was the most hated man in Scotland on June 15th 2024. For the second attempt in a row, Drew McIntyre had a chance to claim gold at the British-based PLE. The first time, in 2022, he narrowly lost to Roman Reigns thanks to Solo Sikoa’s involvement.

McIntyre was expected to celebrate in his home country with gold around his waist; facing off against Damian Priest with The Judgement Day being barred from ringside, the win seemed a foregone conclusion. With the referee out cold and McIntyre hitting the Claymore, a second official sprinted to the ring and began to count to three before pausing - it was CM Punk draped in the official black and white stripes. One low blow and a South of Heaven Chokeslam later, McIntyre lost again due to outside interference. Furthering the feud between Punk and McIntyre.

6 Tonga Loa’s Debut at Backlash

Loa returned to WWE (formerly known as Camacho) in his New Japan persona at the French-held Backlash event in 2024, helping Solo’s Bloodline to victory against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Using steel steps in a brutal attack, Tonga Loa made his mark quickly, building the new Bloodline into a stable.

With Tama Tonga joining Solo Sikoa and starting a new Bloodline in April of that year, fans were eager to see if his Guerrillas of Destiny tag team partner, Tonga Loa, would be joining him. The moment may have had some shine taken away from it as the timing of his spot was off, but it does not take away from how shocking it was to see him alongside Sikoa and Tama Tonga in WWE.

5 CM Punk saves Roman Reigns

Unsurprisingly, we are seeing CM Punk on this list for the second time, who in 2024 had an eventful year. Fortunately for Reigns, he was shocked, in a good way, by the Second City Saint. At that year's edition of Survivor Series: WarGames, Bronson Reed attempted a Tsunami from the top of the cell, which could have ended the career of Roman Reigns before Punk pulled his teammate away from disaster.

Punk and Reigns had to coincide for one night to take down Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline, but tempers rose before either man entered the match when Punk barged past Reigns to join the fray, leaving the OTC in the shark cage alone and furious. In the end, the babyface team prevailed, to the surprise of many.

4 The Undertaker Chokeslams The Rock

The main event of WrestleMania XL could have been an addition to this list alone, but this moment, which might be the greatest ending to a WrestleMania match, gets the plaudits. When the infamous ‘gong’ echoed around the arena, the crowd erupted. The Rock was as shocked as all of us as the lights went out, only to come up again with The Undertaker standing toe-to-toe with The Final Boss, who followed up with a Chokeslam.

In a match that finished the perfect story and included the likes of John Cena and a Shield-fitted Seth Rollins, it was The Undertaker and The Rock that stole the show on the way to Cody Rhodes defeating The Tribal Chief and winning the WWE Championship.

3 John Cena Announces His Retirement

John Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year in WWE and that he would be retiring come December next year, to the surprise of the WWE Universe. As sudden and sad as this moment was, John Cena had not been a regular on WWE television for quite some time up to that point, but fans were still not prepared for the promo that Cena would pull out at Money in the Bank.

Cena told the Collider that his farewell tour would include 36 dates, and fans were eager to predict who they thought John Cena would take on in his final year as a WWE worker. Considering many wrestlers do not get the chance to go out on their own terms, it was heart-warming to see that Cena made the decision himself.

2 Dominik Mysterio kisses Liv Morgan

The WWE Universe loves a love story; especially one with a twist. Triple H and Stephanie, Edge and Vickie, and on this occasion: the fall of ‘Dirty’ Dom and Rhea. Although fans had seen Liv Morgan kiss Dominik Mysterio on RAW, it was an expected way for Morgan to get under the skin of her rival, Rhea Ripley. But at SummerSlam in 2024, the moment no one expected - Dominik kissed Liv Morgan, betraying Ripley and doing so in front of his ‘Mami’s’ eyes.

The love triangle had boiled over into the Ripley/Morgan feud and this moment left the fans speechless. We had seen Dominik turn into a confident heel with a chip on his shoulder under Rhea, and he threw it all away to be with the Women’s Champion.

1 Damian Priest Cashes in his Money in the Bank

Any time the briefcase is cashed in, you can expect fireworks. But doing so at WrestleMania is another level. Seth Rollins was the first to cash-in at “The Show of Shows” in 2015. In 2024, it happened again with Priest cashing in after the opening bout of Night 2 at WrestleMania XL, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. No one saw this coming, more so after Drew McIntyre had just become the champion, defeating Seth Rollins, and celebrated with his wife in the crowd.

This moment was also the catalyst for the Punk/McIntyre feud. Punk would follow up McIntyre’s victory by hitting the new champion with an arm brace, allowing Priest to rush to the ring and take home the gold.

