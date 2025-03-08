Summary WWE Tag Teams have stolen the limelight over the years, and this article lists the most successful in history

Number of titles, reigns, along with the length of reigns are the primary factors for the list.

Impact on the industry is also taken into consideration, with two and three member teams included

Tag Teams in WWE have long stolen the show and provided a different type of product than the traditional singles action. Over the decades WWE has been blessed with an incredible number of talented tag teams, from those thrown together to specialist teams. In 2025, many remain with The Hardy Boyz making their surprise return to WWE, alongside current champions The War Raiders and DIY.

Several teams have shone the light in the division with multiple reigns. Success as a tag team can be determined by a number of factors, but we have looked at how many reigns teams have had along with the length of those reigns. While some teams such as The Judgment Day could be included based on the number of times they have held gold, we have also taken into account the respective team's impact on the industry. Here are the 10 most successful tag teams in WWE history.

10 The Bar

While neither man will be remembered for just their tag team achievements, one of the most underrated Tag Teams in WWE is The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro. They held the gold five times across Raw and SmackDown between 2016 and 2019. A total of only a handful of teams have beaten, warranting a place on this list.

One of the many teams thrown together during this period, Sheamus and Cesaro had great chemistry which shone through at a time when few Tag Teams achieved success. This helped WWE in a period when they struggled to create meaningful duos outside of two teams higher up this list.

Members Sheamus and Cesaro Championships Won WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (4x)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Longest Title Reign 103 days - (16/10/18-27/01/19)

9 The Hart Foundation

WWE

While The Hart Foundation only had two reigns as Tag Team champions, they helped shape the division at a time when there was limited high quality competition. Fantastic chemistry led them to have two long title reigns by the standards of the time, with both lasting over 200 days starting in 1987 and then 1990.

Bret would go on to take the limelight as he moved into singles competition as the WWE's biggest star, but their legacy lived on, before being reunited as part of the wider Hart Foundation in the 90s, which would play a key role in the company's growth.

Members Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart Championships Won WWF Tag Team Championship (2x) Longest Title Reign 274 days - (26/01/87-27/10/87)

8 Road Warriors/Legion Of Doom

WWE

An iconic Tag Team wherever they went in the 1980s, the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom's impact on the WWE can't be debated. While parts of their run were marked by controversy, their success can be judged on the impact they had on Tag Team wrestling. The innovation in the moves used as a duo are still seen in the WWE today.

While they had more success elsewhere, they lifted the titles on two occasions, including for 165 days in the 90s, before having further runs in the company later on that decade. A type of Tag Team that you rarely see today, but one that helped shape the division as we now know.

Members Animal and Hawk Championships Won WWF Tag Team Championship (2x) Longest Title Reign 165 days - (26/08/91-07/02/92)

7 Demolition

Ax and Smash were one of the most dominating tag teams in WWE back in the 80's, following in the footsteps of the Road Warriors. Their first title reign across 1988 and 1989, of 478 days, was the longest any team held the title, until the record was broken in 2016, nearly 30 years later.

An incredibly entertaining Tag Team, their third and final reign as champions in the 90's also included Crush, but this doesn't diminish what they achieved. Their impact, along with holding one of the longest reigns ever as a WWE Tag Team champion, confirms their success, even if they are often forgotten about today.

Members Ax, Smash & Crush Championships Won WWF Tag Team Championship (3x) Longest Title Reign 478 days - (27/03/88-18/07/89)

6 The New Age Outlaws

One of the most iconic Tag Teams from the early stages of the Attitude Era, The New Age Outlaws dominated the ranks before three young teams took over. Only a handful of duos have held the gold on more than four occasions, but the New Age Outlaws have taken the titles on six separate times.

By Tag Team standards, in the 90's they had several substantial reigns, four times passing the 100 day mark as champions. Their historic career as a duo was capped when they surprised everyone to win their final Tag Team Championship in 2014.

Members Billy Gunn and Road Dogg Championships Won WWF Tag Team Championship (5x)

WWE Tag Team Championship Longest Title Reign 125 days (24/11/97-29/03/98)

5 Edge and Christian

WWE

The majority of lists of the top five Tag Teams in WWE history generally contain the same five teams and Edge & Christian could arguably be higher based on personal opinion. The first of the defining Attitude Era trio on this list, Edge and Christian lifted the WWE Tag Team Titles seven times in one year.

Going their separate ways as the Attitude Era ended meant they have never added to that haul of titles, but their impact is clear to see. They took the titles on all three occasions in the most memorable matches between the iconic three duos and their success would lead to legendary careers for both.

Members Edge and Christian Championships Won WWF Tag Team Championship (7x) Longest Title Reign 91 days - (25/06/00-24/09/00)

4 The Dudley Boyz

Image Credits: WWE

The Dudley Boyz quickly made an impact upon arriving in WWE and their popularity only continued to rise in their battles alongside Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz. While their direct involvement as a Tag Team in WWE was shorter than others, they won the titles on more occasions than any other during the company's peak.

In total, The Dudleys won a staggering 10 Tag Team Titles in WWE, alongside having major success in other promotions before and after. While their reigns were only ever short, none lasting more than 83 days, their impact as a specialised Tag Tea