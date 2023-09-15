Highlights John Cena, thanks to the ongoing writers strike, has returned to WWE due to the gap in his schedule

Fans are enjoying Cena's latest run, especially as it's clear that the 16-time World Champion doesn't have long left in wrestling

Despite his days as a performer wrapping up, WWE has no intentions of trying to find 'the next John Cena'

John Cena is set to return as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect this week on SmackDown tonight as part of his latest run with WWE.

The franchise player might be on the verge of calling it a day with WWE for good, and it seems like the wrestling giant isn't even exploring options for the next John Cena.

During a recent interview, Nick Khan, the President of WWE, revealed that there will never be anyone who can replicate what Cena was able to do for the company.

Latest news on John Cena

A few weeks ago, John Cena made a massive return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown. Though the 16-time World Champion had a message for the WWE Universe, he was interrupted by a returning Jimmy Uso. After a small altercation with the former Bloodline member, Cena made his way to the Superstar Spectacle in India.

The 46-year-old teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match last week, and after a triumphant appearance in India, Cena is set to appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown show tonight.

While John Cena has been entertaining the WWE Universe, it will end sometime. Millions around the world have questioned, when John Cena will retire and who could possibly replace the 16-time World Champion?

WWE President, Nick Khan, in an interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, explained why there will never be the next John Cena. During the interview, Nick also heaped praise on LA Knight subtly calling him unique and comparing him with Cena.

You get a John Cena, and part of the fun is that we just need to find the next John Cena. There is no next John Cena. The next one never looks like the last one. If you look at UFC, same thing… Sometimes one, or an entity, can become fixated on, ‘Hey, this is our next so and so.’ I’ve never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that’s part of why we think that he’s resonating.

While John Cena might be on the verge of retiring, LA Knight has a decent amount of time left, despite being in his 40s. The 'megastar' has been rumored to get a massive push from WWE for months.

With Nick Khan’s comment on Knight, it seems like the latter will get a massive push ahead of the Road to WrestleMania, and could become one of the promotion's biggest stars, something fans want to see.

Name John Cena LA Knight Age 46 40 Height 6ft 1" 6ft 1" Weight 251 lbs 240 lbs Titles Won 25 1 Debut 1999 2003

What are WWE's plans for John Cena?

John Cena is set to appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown where he's advertised to be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, which has the world speculating about the 16-time World Champion’s future.

Since his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank earlier on this year, which was interrupted by Waller, it seems like WWE has plans to feature a feud between both men, and that could be properly kickstarted during tonight's broadcast.

Being a guest on his talk show this week, it seems like Cena might end up having a rivalry with The Dynamite from Down Under very soon, maybe even leading to a match at Fastlane next month.

Fastlane 2023 is on the corner and WWE has been shopping things up for the PLE lately. WIth Cena and Waller seemingly having a rivalry, a match between both men at Fastlane won’t be surprising., especially considering John is slated to be around for the show.

