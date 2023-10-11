Highlights A never-before-seen image of Bray Wyatt backstage before his WWE return was shared by Jason Baker, the man behind many of the late star's creative ideas.

Bray Wyatt was a larger-than-life character with one of the most creative minds in wrestling. His loss to the industry and the world as a whole is monumental.

Fans celebrated the one-year anniversary of Bray's return, highlighting the excitement and build-up surrounding his comeback. The photo gave a touching glimpse into the man behind the character.

A never-before-seen image of Bray Wyatt backstage ahead of his WWE from last year has been released online as fans remembered the late star's comeback one year to the day after it happened.

The image was shared on X by Jason Baker, the man responsible for bringing so many of Bray's ideas and creative inventions to life.

Wyatt tragically passed away in August at just 36 years old, leaving the entire wrestling world and anyone who had the honor of knowing him devastated.

Bray was a larger-than-life character and had one of the most creative minds that the wrestling industry had ever seen. Working alongside Baker, the pair came up with some of the most memorable character designs in pro wrestling. His loss to the industry as a whole has been monumental, but from a recent social media post by Baker, it's clear he meant a whole lot to him.

RELATED: WWE: Corey Graves pays tribute to late Bray Wyatt with new tattooWhether it was as the leader of the Wyatt Family, or later as the Fiend, Bray continued to show his incredible knack for reinventing his character and was always willing to evolve. There are few in wrestling that have possessed a mind quite as imaginative and creative as he did and the work he put into his characters was second to none.

His loss is one of the most tragic and heartbreaking that the wrestling industry has experienced in some time. At 36 years old, he was still so young and had so much to offer, not only to the business but the world as a whole. Things will never quite be the same, but as fans, at least we can rejoice from time to time when we're treated to never-before-seen images like the one Baker has recently shared on social media.

What happened during Bray Wyatt's WWE return?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Baker shared a backstage image of Wyatt from last year's Extreme Rules event. He did so to honour the year anniversary of Bray's return to WWE at the end of the event. It was one of the most exciting and celebrated moments in recent memory.

Fans came unglued at his return, with the build-up to the moment some of the best work that WWE had done in years, and it was a highlight for the icon's career. It's quite tragic how much things can change in just a year, but the photo was a touching insight into the man behind the character. Few wrestlers have been as protective about their characters in recent years as Bray. He very rarely let the veil slip and allowed fans to see the man behind the gimmicks.

This picture showed a glimpse of the real Bray, and it's heartwarming to see him clearly having a great time being back in WWE and enjoying the company of those around him. No matter how much time passes, fans will always mourn the loss of Wyatt and his contributions to wrestling will not be forgotten or underappreciated anytime soon, with WWE even reportedly planning to 'honour' him with a new storyline.

Check out the table below that highlights Bray's incredible legacy in WWE and the incredible career that he managed to have.