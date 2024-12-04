WWE have released new footage of an intense and comical staredown between CM Punk and Roman Reigns before their match at this year’s Survivor Series: War Games, setting social media ablaze and putting a new slant on their feud.

The pair were pitted together at this year’s event against Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline faction. Reigns and Punk struggled to get along throughout the show, and this footage has put their beef into sharper focus.

The newly-released footage shows Reigns, Punk, and Sami Zayn inside the cage and awaiting their entrance into the ring. The buzzer sounded and Punk was about to enter, but was blocked by Reigns, who put an arm across him and allowed Zayn to exit the cage instead. The Canadian looked startled and hesitated for a few seconds, but eventually entered the ring, leaving the two rivals to square off against each other as they waited to make their entrance.

Close

A highly comical staring match ensued between the two, as Punk was left frustrated by the incident and proceeded to stroll around the cage in an agitated manner, all the while staring at Reigns. The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, cut a much more nonchalant figure as he leaned against the cage and met Punk’s gaze.

Another moment of hilarity then followed when the next buzzer sounded. Reigns made his way towards the open cage door, but before he could get there, he was undercut at the last moment by Punk, who duly made his way into the ring, leaving Reigns staring into the middle distance.

WWE Fans Love CM Punk & Roman Reigns' Interaction

The two will surely have a groundbreaking feud in the future

The wordless altercation between the pair led to a huge buzz on social media as fans flocked to post their reaction to what they had seen. Most fans simply reacted to the hilarity. One user posted on X that: “Punk pacing back and forth staring at Roman had me rolling,” before posting the crying laughter emoji. Another X user said: “I would've broken right there and then, Alexander the Great couldn’t have stopped me from laughing.” One fan even compared the pair’s rivalry to a legendary rivalry from WWE’s past, calling it “the modern day Rock & Stone Cold."

CM Punk's WWE stats (as of 04/12/24) Total number of matches 1,780 Total number of wins 1,024 (57.5%) Total number of losses 692 (38.9%) Total number of draws 64 (3.6%)

In the match itself, Punk and Reigns defeated Sikoa's new Bloodline faction and showed that they were able to put their differences aside for their mutual cause.

Related CM Punk Drops Huge Hint About Favour Paul Heyman Owes on WWE Raw CM Punk dropped a massive hint on Monday Night Raw about the favour he will ask of Paul Heyman, which he is owed after Survivor Series.

This footage has left fans eager for any potential in-ring match-up between Reigns and Punk, although we are unsure as of yet when it will happen. Punk is expected to take part at WrestleMania 41 against Seth Rollins, but there is no expectation that Reigns will also be involved. Reigns surely has the pick of opponents for his next bout, seeing as he is on one of the all-time great hot streaks in WWE history. A meeting with Punk is what everyone wants to see given their longstanding feud, and whenever it happens, it will be a match that will ignite the wrestling world, and one that has the potential to be one of WWE’s legendary clashes, adding more fuel to an already iconic rivalry.