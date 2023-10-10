Highlights Brian Pillman Jr., recently signed by WWE, will be debuting under the ring name "Lexis King," paying homage to his late half-sister and his mother's remarried surname.

One of the new WWE wrestlers, who came from AEW, has had their new name revealed ahead of their upcoming debut.

AEW recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of their weekly Dynamite show. In that time, six men have been able to call themselves World Champion and their roster has seen some serious changes with a lot of ins and outs.

Tony Khan has gotten used to a lot of former WWE names walking through his doors, with Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland being the most recent example of a defecting wrestler. But, in terms of the outgoings, they’ve also started to see some big names depart the company in recent times.

Which AEW stars have joined WWE?

It started in early 2022, when then Cody Rhodes made the decision to drop his executive role with AEW to rejoin WWE and go after world title success. This was a monumental move which shook the world of professional wrestling to its core, as 'The American Nightmare' became the first active performers to choose to leave Tony Khan and head the other way.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plansMore recently, Jade Cargill has become the first WWE signee under the banner of the TKO Group and only the second-ever AEW to be poached by the competition. We’ve also seen people such as William Regal start off in one company, move to another and then return the way they came.

While still not officially confirmed by the company, rumours have swirled for months around the future of Brian Pillman Jr. The former member of the Varsity Blondes has been strongly linked to a switch to WWE, and more specifically NXT. In the past few weeks, the developmental brand have shown various vignettes of things relating to Brian and his father such as WCW and the Cincinnati Bengals, surely leading to his arrival in the company.

To further discuss the plans WWE has for Brian Pillman Jr., PWInsider has reported that the second-generation performer will not be taking his family name when arriving in NXT. More specifically, it seems as if the recent trademark of ‘Lexis King’ will be attributed to the star.

“WWE trademarked a ring name for Lexis King. We have heard around the WWE Performance Center that this name was earmarked for Brian Pillman Jr.

Real Name Brian Zachary Pillman Ring Name Brian Pillman Jr Date of Birth September 9, 1993 (age 30) Height 6ft 1in Weight 205lbs Debut 2017 Accolades PWI: Rookie of the Year (2019)

What is Brian Pillman's new WWE name?

Initially, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this was another needless case of WWE changing the name of an up-and-coming wrestler in order to make sure that they can file a trademark and own the rights to any merchandise that spawns from Pillman Jr.

However, when looking into the specifics of the new name, it becomes clear exactly why it was chosen. ‘Lexis’ appears to be a nod to Brian’s half-sister, who unfortunately passed away in a tragic car accident, while ‘King’ makes use of his mother’s surname after she re-married following Pillman Sr’s death.

On top of this, the 30-year-old has wrestled under the name ‘Alex King’ in the past, so his WWE name will allow him to pay homage to his old persona without mixing it up too much. When Pillman Jr. will finally make his debut on NXT remains to be seen, though, many are looking forward to seeing what he can do under the creative direction of Shawn Michaels.

As always, should more come out about Brian Pillman Jr. in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.