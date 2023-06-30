A new photo released of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt appears to show him in good spirits and looking in great shape, amid talk of a potential return to the company.

The Fireflies, as supporters of Wyatt are known, have eagerly been awaiting news after he disappeared abruptly from WWE programming.

Reports claimed he was dealing with a 'physical issue' which forced him to no-show a live event at Madison Square Garden back in March, along with a rumored WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley.

New photo emerges of Bray Wyatt

A photo released on social media shows Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, at a restaurant in the Florida area, where he resides with his family. The photo appears to show Bray in great shape, which will fuel rumours of a return.

After seeing the photo above, fans have been quick to compliment the WWE Superstar, saying he looks in great shape and looks real healthy.

"He looks in good shape," "Bray's looking in great physical shape," "Damn, bro really hit the gym," "That's probably the best shape Bray's been in. Nice to see he's doing good," and "My boy looks phenomenal, jacked, happy, looking good, and getting ready for a comeback" were just a handful of the replies.

He has not been seen on WWE TV since the 27th of February on Raw, where he goaded Lashley on an episode of his Firefly Funhouse segment, where he recreated his 'muscle man' dance.

Wyatt's release from WWE in 2021 left many fans disappointed. His return at Extreme Rules in 2022 generated massive buzz among wrestling fans. The Eater of Worlds went on to feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown and later kicked off a feud with Lashley as WrestleMania 39 loomed closer. Unfortunately, the feud was scrapped as Wyatt got ill and was removed from WWE TV.

A social media post earlier this month also teased a return for Wyatt.

While it is not exactly a report that Wyatt is scheduled to make a return at any particular show, the post, in the form of a video used last year for a Wyatt return, could be a tease that he's returning once again. The most logical event and time would appear to be Money in the Bank, but that is not official. If he does return, the plan seems to be to build up a programme for him heading into SummerSlam.

It could well be decided that Bray, on his return, could rekindle his feud with Lashley, although the latter does not currently feature on the Money in the Bank card, set for London this Saturday.

Bray himself has been quiet in recent months, the former three-time world champion finally returned to Twitter to pay homage to The Iron Shiek who passed away earlier this month.

The Iron Shiek was a former WWE champion and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Wyatt wrote: "We will miss you bubba,"

Whenever he does return, Fireflies everywhere are eagerly anticipating his next move.