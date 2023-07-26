Speculation around a potential WWE return for Randy Orton has begun to circulate after the band that wrote his iconic theme music have released a brand-new version.

Unfortunately, it’s been well over 12 months since we last saw Randy Orton in a WWE ring.

In fact, the now 43-year-old’s most recent outing came on the 20th of May last year, as The Usos defeated RK-Bro to claim the Raw Tag Team titles at a time when they already held the SmackDown gold too, beginning their reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Why is Randy Orton not on WWE TV?

The Viper’s absence is down to a severe back injury that forced the star to undergo surgery, with little else known about the nature of the medical condition of Orton.

In fact, various different reports have come out during the 14-time world champion’s rehabilitation which indicate both positive and negative outcomes in regards to his future.

However, many have allowed themselves to believe that his return may be close, as Rev Theory have released a brand new version of Randy’s iconic ‘Voices’ theme music, a song which defined an entire generation of WWE and has even transcended into mainstream meme culture.

Released on June 30, the new version of the song is far more bass-boosted, including many more instruments than the original. Its much more in-your-face style makes the tune a real headbanger and would serve as a menacing soundtrack for Randy’s eventual return.

You can listen to the track for yourself below...

Rev Theory debuts brand new entrance music for Randy Orton

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

Of course, many fans are letting themselves believe that the song is linked to the re-emergence of Orton, and, with SummerSlam coming up, it could be a possibility.

Though, there has been a lot of uncertainty about when, or even if, The Viper will strike inside a WWE ring again.

Around WrestleMania of this year, the Wrestling Observer’s sources noted that Randy was ‘nowhere close’ to being allowed to return to in-ring action, while his legendary father ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton a month later suggested that his son might not even feel like going back to WWE, and, if he did, the company’s doctors may advise him not to.

Image Source: WWE

Despite this, wrestling icon Kurt Angle gave his opinion in June, stating that Orton is ‘doing good’ as far as he knows. The Olympic gold medalist even predicted that Randy will be returning ‘pretty damn soon’, though, this isn’t at all confirmed.

As mentioned, The Apex Predator was in the midst of an awesome tag team title run with Matt Riddle prior to getting hurt. The time away from the ring seriously halted both men’s momentum, with the duo being one of the most popular acts on Raw throughout both 2021 and 2022.

Should the star return to WWE in the near future, as the new song may suggest, then it’s likely that he and Riddle will come together on-screen once again. Here, they may opt to stay together as a team or have one member turn on the other after such a long time apart.

As always, should anything change regarding Randy Orton’s injury status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.