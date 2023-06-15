Money in the Bank 2023 is just weeks away when WWE has officially confirmed a new rule for the Men and Women’s ladder matches.

With the matches almost set, the WWE Universe is already on the edge of their seats to witness another career-changing ladder match.

What is the new rule for Money in the Bank?

For decades, WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder matches have changed careers of numerous superstars. While the Women’s ladder match was introduced in 2017, the idea has already sunk in as a major match for the women’s division. In addition to that, currently, the Women’s ladder match winners have a 100% record of a successful cash-in.

Over the years, the contract had mostly been cashed in on World Champions for getting a greater opportunity and a greater chance to get to the pinnacle of the industry. However, the WWE Universe witnessed something different in 2022 when Austin Theory cashed in on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. Though it was a failed cash-in, Theory had gained the spotlight with an unpredictable move and things turned to be wild.

While this was supposedly not specified in the rule book, things have changed now. While promoting the event on WWE Raw, the commentary team said that the contract could be cashed in one the Intercontinental Champion and the United States Champion as well. This new rule from Triple H has taken the internet by storm and creates a new land of opportunities for the winner.

What does the Money in the Bank match card look like?

Image Credits: WWE

While the traditional Men and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be featured during WWE’s return to the United Kingdom since Clash at the Castle, many more major matches have been planned by WWE. On Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the premium live event.

In addition to that, Cody Rhodes will face one of the best heels in the business currently, Dominik Mysterio, at Money in the Bank. While the other matches are not confirmed yet, WWE may soon make more matches official for the premium live event. Among them, WWE might announce Gunther vs Matt Riddle for the event. Money in the Bank will be hosted in the O2 Arena in London on July 2nd, 2023. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT to get latest updates and rumors on the premium live event.