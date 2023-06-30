In 2021, WWE signed Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to a contract, but aside from a handful of cameo appearances, the 23-year-old athlete has seldom been featured on Raw or SmackDown.

Now, a new report has emerged stating that Gable Steveson's training is going very well, with him "doing better than everyone expected", with previous reports stating that Triple H still has big plans for 'the next Brock Lesnar'

Latest news on Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson, being an Olympic gold medalist at such a young age and being snapped up to a WWE contract so early on in his career, could certainly have a bright future in the WWE in the years to come.

However, the young athlete has a lot going on outside the WWE as he enters his final year of eligibility to wrestle at a collegiate level, and he has expressed his interest in seeing that final year through, as well as showing an interest in competing in the 2024 Olympic Games.

A new report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (Via WrestleTalk) has stated that Gable Steveson's in-ring training is going well thus far.

“I have heard from people who say that Gable (Steveson) is picking things up and he’s gonna be better than a lot of people originally thought.”

Image Credits: WWE

This is certainly a good sign for the future for Steveson, who has otherwise been mostly missing in action from WWE since he signed his contract way back in 2021.

Right now, WWE Creative is still very hopeful that Steveson will develop well and become a featured star in the company in the future, and the latest reports certainly suggest that he is making significant process in his crossover into sports entertainment.

When will Gable Steveson next be on WWE TV?

As seen on this week's NXT, Eddy Thorpe invited Gable Steveson to accompany him to ringside for his match against Damon Kemp. Steveson agreed and said he will be sure to wave to Kemp's parents, who will surely be watching.

This was one of the several mentions of Kemp's relationship with Steveson, although Steveson did not directly state that they are real-life brothers.

This was a very important segment for Steveson, who had the chance to sit down and really start to develop his character for the first time in his WWE run thus far.

Both Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp are standout NXT talents in their own right and next week, the two will compete against each other in a Raw Underground-themed match where the winner can only be decided by TKO, knockout or submission in what is sure to be a unique and must-see match between the two future superstars.

Right now, it is unknown if this will be Steveson's last appearance with the NXT brand for a while, but it seems that when he is ready to devote himself fully to learning professional wrestling, NXT will be his home for a while, and this is believed to be a situation that will write him back into storylines when the time comes.

GMS will keep you updated on Gable Steveson's WWE future with news and information as it reaches us.

Related: WWE: Triple H expected to have 'major plans' for two 'highly-rated' stars