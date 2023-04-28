Madcap Moss has officially been renamed 'Riddick Moss' ahead of the WWE Draft.

Last night, WWE announced the wrestlers eligible to be drafted on SmackDown tonight, as well as on Raw next week.

Moss' name was listed, but with quite a noticeable change from the last time he was seen on TV.

What is Madcap Moss' new name?

Moss is someone that WWE is high on, with Paul Heyman even says he has the potential to follow a similar trajectory to Roman Reigns, but fans have questioned whether his 'Madcap' gimmick could work at the top of the card.

Well, that's about to change, as in their announcement for the WWE Draft, which kicks off tonight on SmackDown, 'Riddick Moss' was listed, while the name 'Madcap Moss' was nowhere to be seen.

So, it seems like the decision has been made to revert Moss back to his old name, which he used while in NXT and at the beginning of his run on the main roster, before his partnership with Baron Corbin.

Moss does have the potential to make it in WWE, but fans have been calling for Triple H to give him a more serious character refresh, and based on his new name change, it seems like that's going to be happening.

What are WWE's plans for Riddick Moss?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the specific plans that WWE has for Moss over the coming weeks.

However, Triple H has been teasing an on-screen partnership between Moss and Emma on SmackDown for several weeks now, pretty much since the latter returned to WWE.

The pair are dating in real life, so expect them to land on the same brand in the WWE Draft, as Triple H looks to make them a proper on-screen couple over the coming weeks.

Triple H might have some other surprises up his sleeve for the WWE Draft, with murmurs that The Bloodline might be split up, with the aforementioned Reigns potentially landing on Raw, which you can read about by clicking here.

While news of The Bloodline breaking up will be divisive, one thing fans are sure to love is a report from WRKD Wresting, which you can also read about by clicking here, which claims that Big E has been discussed for the draft, meaning he could return tonight.

