Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, who was known as the Irresistible Force, has taken to Twitter to show off her amazing physical transformation after losing a seriously impressive three stone since October last year.

The 38-year-old, by her own accord, had put on weight since she stopped performing, and has now taken action to remedy it and the results are dramatic.

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, has credited Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair and current WWE star in helping her.

Lina began working out seriously in October and has managed to lose over three stone in the six months since. The photo she has uploaded to her Twitter account shows that the hard work has really paid off.

Nia Jax's incredible weight loss since October

Back on the 16th of April, Jax revealed all about her decision to lose weight and how much she has actually lost in a tweet that read: "Me to Charlotte Flair after her wedding: 'I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight.'

"Charlotte to me: 'Please let me help you! You got this woman.'

"Officially started in October... 6 months later, down 48lbs. Sends me killer workouts and motivates me."

Nia Jax's departure from WWE

Lina left the WWE back in November 2021 and hasn’t wrestled since, bar a surprise performance at the Royal Rumble in January this year.

Could this dramatic weight loss, and desire to get back into shape, be an indicator that Nia Jax will soon be returning to the WWE on a more permanent basis? Her legion of fans will certainly hope so.

Nia Jax built up quite a following during her seven years with the WWE and enjoyed success in the ring, winning the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Nia Jax’s picture was spotted by AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette, who commented: “Babe alert!”

It is hard to disagree with Paquette’s take. Much of the Twitter world agreed, with the vast majority of the comments being positive, and with many calling for her return to the ring.

Whether the weight loss and fitness regime were with a WWE return in mind, or simply for a bit of body confidence and a desire to be healthy, the results are undeniable. Proof that nothing can stop a highly motivated, irresistible force such as Lina Fanene.