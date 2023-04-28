Wrestling fans were recently left astounded by a social media post from Lina Fanene.

Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax in WWE, posted a picture of herself with the caption: "Work in progress."

The 38-year-old left fans in awe at the transformation she has gone through in her fitness journey. It is clear to see she has been putting in a lot of work. In fact, she's lost over three stone!

Being known as the monster of the women's division in WWE in the past, Fanene could still intimidate anyone and everyone with her dominant height of 6 foot.

It was announced in November 2021 that Nia Jax would be leaving the company as they made some cutbacks in regard to talent.

Jax later clarified that her refusal to get vaccinated may have eventually led to her release.

Why did Nia Jax leave WWE?

When speaking to Renee Paquette on her show, The Sessions, she explained: "I stood my ground on things I knew they were not happy about. I chose not to get the vaccine. It was a personal choice."

She claimed to have been a lot happier with life since leaving WWE, and it certainly shows with her recent updates on social media.

There was a long list of wrestlers let go in the space of 18 months and fans may have just seen Jax as another name on that list.

The former Raw Women's Champion has hardly been seen since as she has not entered back into wrestling on a permanent basis.

She did recently return to WWE for the Women's Royal Rumble in January 2023, but has not been seen since.

In a recent interview on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Jax claimed she did regain her passion for the business once she got back into the ring for the Rumble.

The women's division in WWE could perhaps do with some extra talent with recent reports that the division is not in a great place at the moment.

Like with many stars that left and came back in the past year, it may depend on her relationship with Vince McMahon.

McMahon has not been as big an advocate of women's wrestling in the past as Triple H, and with the chairman getting more involved backstage again, it could put an end to any desire to return.

With her new look and physique, there could be a whole new dimension to the character and in-ring work which could be compelling to an audience that welcomed her back earlier this year.