WWE served yet another fantastic premium live event of the year in the form of Night of Champions 2023. With banger events like Elimination Chamber 2023 and Backlash 2023, WWE lived up to the expectations of fans and delivered another perfect combination of storyline and wrestling.

With the company calling it a 'Triple Main Event' PLE, the new concept was welcomed by the fans with open hands. Flagship matches like the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship match and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship matches stunned fans and left them talking about it.

While fans loved the event overall, some among the WWE Universe didn't love certain decisions made by the company. On the other hand, some of the decisions made by the company during the PLE were spot-on and were loved by fans. Without further ado, here are some decisions that were perfectly planned and executed and some that didn't go very well.

RELATED: Ranking Every Match Of WWE Night of Champions 2023 From Worst To Best

8 Wrong: Rhea Ripley defeats Natalya too easily

Image Credits: Twitter

While the SmackDown Women's Championship has been changing hands quite often in the past few months, things have started settling after Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39. However, her defense against Natalya at Night of Champions ended in minutes and the champion sent a message to the WWE roster backstage. With the match ending in a very short time, a question has been raised over Natalya's legacy.

7 Right: Newly drafted superstar from NXT gets the opportunity to showcase herself at the top

Image Credits: Twitter

While numerous NXT stars made their way to the main roster as a part of the regime of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, Stark settling right away to the main event scene of the Women's Division could be in favor of her fantastic talent and charisma.

While a generational match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch took place at the PLE, Zoey Stark made her way in to distract Becky Lynch, allowing the Hall of Famer to win.

6 Wrong: A short match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Image Credits: GMS

Following a fantastic storyline development beginning on the Raw after WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar entered Saudi Arabia with revenge living in their minds. After a humiliating defeat for Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 followed by some humiliating attacks from The Beast Incarnate on Cody Rhodes, both men have come a long way from where they were at Backlash 2023.

However, Rhodes entered the premium live event with a ‘Broken Arm’ which was a concern for the WWE Universe. In a must-see match, WWE decided to cut one of the ‘three main events’ short and end it in a shocking fashion.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H's likely plans for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

5 Right: Mustafa Ali looking strong in defeat

Image Credits: GMS

The Intercontinental Championship match was a show-stealer, resulting in Gunther defeating Mustafa Ali to continue his historic reign. However, even in defeat, Mustafa Ali made sure the people in Saudi Arabia were proud of him.

In a fantastic match, Ali was earlier reported to defeat Gunther to move the latter to the main event spot. However, plans changed and the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of this century got the victory. This could be the beginning of the long-awaited push Mustafa Ali needed and fans can expect some great opportunities for him moving forward.

4 Wrong: Asuka defeats Bianca Belair

Image Credits: GMS

While the Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka was entertaining, the result of the match wasn’t the best decision made by WWE. Belair has undoubtedly cemented her position on the top as the Longest Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.

However, her reign came to an end when Asuka stole a victory against her at Night of Champions to win the Raw Women’s Championship. Getting a victory for Belair could open the door for her to face some new stars. However, looking at the finish of their match in Jeddah, a third match between them may be coming soon.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H has plans for star who’s ‘grown’ in Money in the Bank

3 Right: Seth Rollins wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Image Credits: GMS

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles battled to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. In a banger of a match, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles clean to clinch history and mark the beginning of a new era. This was supported by the crowd present in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and took the internet by storm as well.

Being a result that the WWE Universe had been rallying behind for months, the decision to crown Seth Rollins as the champion was spot on. Though there were rumors of WWE’s hesitation to put the title on Rollins when he was busy in Hollywood working on a movie project, The Visionary winning the title was the perfect decision and execution of plans for WWE.

RELATED: 10 Finishers That Work On Any Opponent

2 Wrong: Becky Lynch loses to Trish Stratus

Image Credits: GMS

After a shocking betrayal a few weeks ago and some arrogant promos from Trish Stratus for Becky Lynch, both women decided to settle their differences in a one-on-one match at Night of Champions. However, little did anyone expect that Trish Stratus would be the woman coming out on top against The Man.

Trish's victory came about after Zoey Stark appeared out of nowhere to drive Becky Lynch’s face into her knee when the referee was distracted. Allowing the WWE Hall of Famer to defeat Lynch might not be the best decision of the night for the company.

1 Right: Jimmy Uso turns on Roman Reigns

Image Credits: GMS

While it had been a long time coming, The Usos finally snapped and turned on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and their brother Solo Sikoa. During the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match, The Usos came out and attacked the champions. The Usos would also accidentally kick Solo in the face, leading to Roman becoming enraged. However, in a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns with a couple of superkicks and took him down. This led to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining their titles by pinning Solo Sikoa.

This was by far one of the best decisions made by the company during Saturday's premium live event. After the recent interactions between The Usos and Roman Reigns on SmackDown, a betrayal was necessary to enhance The Usos’ character and kick off a major storyline reportedly for SummerSlam 2023.