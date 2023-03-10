Alexa Bliss is set to be missing from WWE TV for quite some time, it has been claimed.

A new report has said that Bliss is currently on her latest 'hiatus' from WWE, and will be off TV "for a while".

At the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see the Raw star back on TV.

Why isn't Alexa Bliss on WWE TV?

Alexa Bliss, who has won gold nine times during her career thus far with WWE, has not been seen since the Royal Rumble on January 28.

At the show, Bliss was beaten in a Raw Women's Championship match by Bianca Belair, before a rather spooky vignette played after the match.

As noted, Alexa hasn't been seen since, with many fans speculating that she'll be missing WrestleMania 39 next month.

That speculation appears to be accurate, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Bliss is currently "on hiatus" from WWE, and isn't expected to be back for a while, via WrestleTalk.

Alexa Bliss is on another hiatus from WWE for a while.”

At the time of writing, there's no word on when Bliss is going to be back on TV, but fans certainly shouldn't expect to see the multi-time champion on their screens anytime soon.

Read More: WWE: All of the WrestleMania 39 matches Triple H has had to cancel

When will Alexa Bliss return to TV?

As noted, at the time of writing, there's no word on when Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, is planning on bringing Bliss back to TV.

However, fans can expect to see Alexa mixing it up with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy when she does find her way back to WWE.

WWE made several teases of a renewed relationship between Bliss and Bray in WWE before her exit from TV, which could well be picked up when she does make her return.

Read More: WWE: Becky Lynch set for SummerSlam 2023 feud that fans really won't see coming

The storyline between Bray and Uncle Howdy has been paused over the last few weeks while Wyatt feuds with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania, and WWE has dropped any teases of Bliss joining the duo.

Perhaps, as we head out of WrestleMania in April 2023, WWE can not only look to pick up the storyline between Howdy and Wyatt, but also get Alexa back involved in the storyline.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.