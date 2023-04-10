Triple H is not expected to lose Bayley anytime soon, with new reports stating the WWE Superstar is not expected to ask to leave.

Over the last few days, a series of cryptic tweets from Bayley has led to fans believing that she may ask to leave WWE.

However, a new report has states that Bayley is not unhappy with WWE, and is not expected to ask for her release, which will come as music to the ears of her fans, Triple H, and WWE as a whole.

Is Bayley going to leave WWE?

Sasha Banks left WWE at the beginning of 2023 after walking out of an episode of Raw in May last year, and some fans expected Bayley to follow in her best friend's footsteps after WrestleMania this year.

Bayley's return to WWE from injury, coming back at SummerSlam 2022, has been viewed as underwhelming by some, and fans have speculated that she may be unhappy with her current position within WWE.

Despite that, PWInsider is reporting that Bayley remains a favourite of Triple H, and WWE is currently not expecting the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion to ask to leave, via WrestleTalk.

It's believed that Bayley's cryptic tweets, and her omission from Raw last week, are nothing more than the start of a new character arc for her, rather than an indication that she's quit, or will be quitting WWE.

Read More: WWE: Update The Rock 'committing' to WrestleMania 40 match

Who is unhappy within WWE right now?

While Bayley is not said to be one of the wrestlers that is unhappy right now, not all is well within WWE amongst the talent right now.

PWTorch is reporting that Drew McIntyre, whose deal expires at the beginning of 2024, is unhappy with his current creative, despite also being someone that Triple H values highly.

In fact, as you can read more about by clicking here, Drew is also said to be unimpressed with the new deal WWE is offering him right now from a financial stance, with the two parties said to be quite some way apart on money right now.

WWE still has some time to remedy the situation, with McIntyre still set to be under contract for the remainder of 2023, but the ongoing saga will present a headache for Triple H, who will likely try all he can to retain the former World Champion.

Read More: WWE: Fan favourite reportedly unhappy with creative & money; could leave company

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.