There is said to be 'no heat' on Bron Breakker within WWE after the behaviour of his father, Rick Steiner, back in April.

Steiner, a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, was accused of making transphobic comments back in April over WrestleMania weekend about IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw.

Legends, as well as fans, were infuriated with Steiner's comments and behaviour towards Shaw.

How does WWE feel about Bron Breakker?

However, WWE supposedly has no grudges against his son, NXT star Bron Breakker.

The latter was seen challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on NXT last week, another sign that there's 'no heat' on him.

Fightful commented on the matter, explaining that WWE higher-ups feel it'd be unfair to punish or judge Bron for the behaviour of his father.

Rick Steiner’s behavior didn’t cause heat for Bron Breakker. There was no heat from WWE towards Breakker, but we’re told that it eliminated any chance of the company using Rick Steiner for quite some time. WWE sources that we spoke to on the matter said there was no consideration in holding Breakker responsible for something his father did, and that Breakker has had no character issues whatsoever since joining the company.

Image credits: WWE

With pro-wrestling legends, current superstars, and fans infuriated with the WWE Hall of Famer, social media was filled with wrath for Steiner's words. The WWE Universe also expected that the transphobic words used by Rick Steiner would affect his son, Bron Breakker's WWE career.

After Breakker was not drafted to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2023, millions around the world assumed that the reason for Breakker staying in NXT was his father's comments. However, Bron Breakker addressed his situation with WWE recently in an interview with USA Today.

“Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about,” said Breakker when he was asked about the influence of his father's comments over his career.

Image credits: WWE / NXT

What's next for Bron Breakker?

Bron Breakker was involved in a hard-hitting battle against Seth Rollins at NXT Gold Rush last week. In the main event, Breakker challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Though in a losing cause, Breakker proved to be a main event star and supposedly marked the beginning of a huge push.

Bron Breakker is expected to move to the main roster very soon. After his action-packed match against Seth Rollins, Breakker showed why he deserved to be on the main roster.

Though the WWE Universe expected his arrival in the main roster during the WWE Draft this year, things could go that way very soon.

If Breakker makes it to Raw or Smackdown, it could be an opportunity for WWE to showcase him in some of the most intense rivalries that matches his character. Breakker could also be seen in a rematch with Seth Rollins if his move to the main roster begins right after Money in the Bank.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get latest updates on Bron Breakker's status in the company and future plans for the former NXT Champion.