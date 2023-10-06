Highlights WWE has signed former AEW star Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr, but reports suggest that WWE has no plans for the latter beyond his arrival.

WWE recently announced the signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill as the 31-year-old jumped from Tony Khan's company to the global juggernaught, but she isn't the other wrestler to make the jump.

Brian Pillman Jr, the son of ex-WWF and WCW star Brian Pillman, also having been announced as one of the newest members of the roster this week. The 30-year-old was let go following the expiration of his AEW contract earlier this year and was quickly snapped up by WWE.

Despite being brought into the company as one of the first AEW stars to move to WWE, it's surprisingly emerged that his new employers have 'no real plans' for him now that he's inked a deal.

Has Brian Pillman Jr joined WWE?

Pillman had a solid run in AEW, and was regularly featured on Dynamite, but didn't quite break through as a solo star, so it was no surprise when his deal with Tony Khan's promotion wasn't renewed as his contract expired.

What was surprising though was that, soon after his AEW deal expired, it emerged that WWE had hired him, having been quite keen on his talents. Shortly after signing with the company, vignettes aired on NXT hyping up Pillman's eventual arrival, and it seemed pretty clear that they were all in on the second-generation wrestler.

With an extended vignette airing at No Mercy, fans will have been forgiven for believing WWE have big things planned for Pillman as he becomes just the fourth wrestler to join the company after leaving AEW. However, according to reports that's not actually the case...

What are WWE's plans for Brian Pillman Jr?

Considering the vignettes surrounding his arrival and the USA Network's article announcing his signing, the general assumption is that Pillman will immediately become a major talent in NXT and shoot straight to the top, but there may be more to the story that first meets the eye.

According to the latest reports from Haus of Wrestling, WWE actually doesn't really have any plans in place for Pillman beyond his arrival, with nothing said to be in the works when his vignettes stop airing on TV.

Real Name Brian Zachary Pillman Ring Name Brian Pillman Jr Date of Birth September 9, 1993 (age 30) Height 6ft 1in Weight 205lbs Debut 2017 Accolades PWI: Rookie of the Year (2019)

In fact, nothing has even been discussed for him other than the vignettes. It's peculiar to see the company hype up talent to this degree without any real consideration of where he goes and what he does once he's arrived, but it's not surprising considering his status as a former AEW talent.

The company are clearly intent on showcasing how well they will treat Khan's former employers and showing someone like Pillman this amount of love right off the bat will only encourage other disgruntled names to eventually follow him into WWE. Time will only tell how far he'll go in the company and whether he'll succeed or not, but the vignettes are certainly a promising start. They just need to figure out what to do next.

While there's no denying how talented Pillman is, he spent a large portion of his time in AEW in a tag-team role alongside Griff Garrison and rarely got to be anything other than cannon fodder for the bigger stars.The pair, as the Hollywood Blondes, were a serviceable team that never really gained momentum and the writing was on the wall when they lost their manager, Julia Hart, to the House of Black. It remains to be seen whether Pillman will be given another tag team partner in NXT, or if it's more likely that he'll be showcased solely as a singles wrestler.

A very, very brief feud with MJF indicated that the 30-year-old had potential as a singles star, but nothing really materialised beyond that and he left the promotion earlier this year.