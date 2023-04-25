CM Punk was backstage at WWE Raw last night, but a new report has claimed that 'nobody cared'.

In what was his first appearance backstage at a WWE show since 2014, Punk was at the Allstate Arena for Raw last night.

Punk's appearance backstage caught many fans off guard, and while talent were surprised, it doesn't seem like his visit caused much of a stir.

What happened with CM Punk at WWE Raw?

As noted, in what was his first appearance backstage at a WWE show in over nine years, CM Punk showed up to Raw last night.

PWInsider, who were the first to break the news, explain that Punk spoke with The Miz and Triple H, before being asked to leave by security.

The aforementioned report notes that Vince McMahon was the one who wanted Punk out of the building, but many because of his ties to AEW, not because of long-standing issues between the two.

There's still no word on why Punk was even at Raw last night, but the former WWE star is said to have "cleared the air" with an ex-World Champion, which you can read more about by clicking here.

How did WWE feel about CM Punk being backstage?

Fans on Twitter loved hearing that Punk was backstage at Raw, but how did WWE feel about it.

Well, Ringside News is reporting that "nobody cared" backstage within WWE, and Punk's appearance was forgotten shortly after he was asked to leave by security.

We were told by a tenured member of the creative team that, “No one cared about Punk being there.” WWE had a sold out in advance crowd in Chicago, creative changes, a pay-per-view in 12 days, and sold out live events, all at the same time. “To WWE stars, who is CM Punk?” it was said to us.

Last night's Raw was a successful show for WWE, with Triple H even unveiling a beautiful new World Heavyweight Championship. which you can read more about by clicking here.

The show also featured several matches being made official, or build to, for next weekend's Backlash Premium Live Event, which airs in Puerto Rico on May 6.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding the fallout to CM Punk's rather surprising appearance backstage at last night's episode of WWE Raw.

