A former NXT Champion has been earmarked as the next Superstar to make the jump up to WWE ’s top brands. According to Fightful Select (via WhatCulture), Roxanne Perez is due to receive the call to either RAW or SmackDown in the coming weeks. The two-time NXT Women’s Champion impressed in a record-setting appearance during the recent 2025 Royal Rumble event, making it to the final two before getting eliminated by the winner Charlotte Flair .

The impressive performance not only demonstrates WWE’s trust in ‘The Prodigy’, but also highlights Perez’s ability to hang with the top stars during a high-pressure, marquee show. This potential final audition was no doubt a success, with sources indicating Perez’s exit from NXT is imminent. GIVEMESPORT reflects on the star’s formidable weekend and near future.

Perez’s Rumble Breakout

The former NXT Women’s Champion enjoyed a record-breaking night

Perez entered Saturday’s Royal Rumble as the number three entrant. Immediately, this presented the 23-year-old with a good omen, as previous winners Bianca Belair and Bayley were both victorious from the third spot.

‘The Prodigy’ shattered Bayley’s previous record of spending the longest time in the Women’s Royal Rumble match by four minutes. Perez lasted over an hour, eventually clocking in at a mammoth 1:07:47. Despite this marathon run, she only notched up a single elimination, current NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

NXT Superstars in 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Entry Superstar Eliminations Time #3 Roxanne Perez 1 1:07:47 #9 Lash Legend 0 17:22 #16 Jaida Parker 0 06:45 #24 Stephanie Vaquer 0 19:02 #28 Giulia 1 10:08

A protégé of Hall of Famer Booker T, Perez engaged in moments during the match with stars past and present, including Nikki Bella, Nia Jax and WWE’s newest signing Jordynne Grace. Having previously competed in the 2023 and 2024 editions, Perez’s third shot was undoubtedly her breakout performance, indicating a promotion is expected “sooner rather than later.”

What’s Next for ‘The Prodigy’

Perez has business in NXT before a potential promotion.

Perez’s Rumble outing also holds consequences for her immediate future. Having previously cited Bayley as one of her idols, Perez went face-to-face with the four-time WWE Women’s Champion on a recent episode of NXT. The two clashed on the microphone before Perez delivered a vicious strike to Bayley’s face. Surpassing Bayley’s record at the Rumble only adds fuel to the fire.

Likewise, eliminating Giulia gives Perez a mental advantage over the champion ahead of their upcoming bout. At New Year's Evil, Giulia ended Perez’s second reign as NXT Women’s Champion at 276 days. At the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on 15th February, ‘Beautiful Madness’ will defend her gold against both 'The Prodigy' and Bayley.

Defeat for Perez at Vengeance Day could signal her departure from developmental. No doubt, if she does indeed move to RAW or SmackDown, her pursuit of rival Bayley will continue on the main roster.

NXT stars are no strangers to winning gold in the big leagues. Perez could be next to join the ranks of former NXT Women’s Champions who’ve enjoyed major success on the blue and red brands, including Rhea Ripley , Iyo Sky , Tiffany Stratton and inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.