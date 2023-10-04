Highlights AEW Dynamite is moving to Tuesday to avoid clashing with MLB playoffs next week, and will feature Adam 'Edge' Copeland's first match after leaving WWE

NXT is responding to AEW's move by bringing in main roster stars like John Cena and Cody Rhodes for next week's show.

The show will also feature appearances from Asuka, Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio as WWE looks to go head-to-head with their competitors

With AEW Dynamite moving to Tuesday for a one-off next week, WWE have certainly responded in style, loading next week's NXT with the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman and more.

In a newly established tradition, AEW will be moving its flagship show Dynamite from its usual Wednesday night slot to 24 hours earlier next week. The show will now be broadcast live on October 10 in a move that allows them to avoid duel programming with the MLB playoffs.

For the episode entitled ‘Title Tuesday’, the company have announced that Saraya will be defending her AEW Women’s World Title against Hikaru Shida. There will likely be many more championship bouts added to the show, too.

Is AEW Dynamite going head-to-head with NXT?

Also, a huge point of interest set to drive viewers to the October 10 Dynamite and Rampage taping is the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, as the man formerly known as Edge is set to take on Christian Cage’s ally Luchasaurus in the Rated R Superstar’s first AEW match.

Fans will surely be eagerly anticipating the first outing of Copeland in an AEW ring, but those watching at home will have a big decision to make, as the move to Tuesday night will directly clash with NXT.

The developmental brand has been on somewhat of a hot streak as of late, delivering a quality Premium Live Event last Saturday. However, once news broke that Tony Khan would be running Dynamite against them, they certainly took things up a level.

Which WWE main roster stars will be appearing on NXT next week?

To begin the build to next week, WWE first announced that Asuka would be making her return to the developmental brand as a hurdle that Kiana James has put in the way of Roxanne Perez, marking the Empress of Tomorrow’s first match on the show in over six years.

Later, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was seen in the parking lot, where he revealed that he had just gotten off the phone with the Greatest of All Time’ John Cena. It was then revealed that the 16-time World Champion will be appearing in the 29-year-old’s corner against Bron Breakker next week.

Last night’s show ended with Paul Heyman, who opposed the idea that Hayes would have backup which would leave his opponent outnumbered. So, with the blessing of Roman Reigns, Heyman revealed that he’d be in the corner of Breakker next week, providing even more star power to a WrestleMania weekend rematch that already had excited fans.

Also, Cody Rhodes will be stopping by on the October 10 episode in order to make a ‘major announcement’, with the hope of getting fans to tune in to hear what he has to say. As for what The American Nightmare may discuss, it’s possible that he re-introduces the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for this year, but that is in no way confirmed.

This all comes while Dominik Mysterio, who regained the North American Championship last night, and Becky Lynch are title holders on the show, further cementing the main roster’s current influence in the goings on in NXT.

So, it’s certainly shaping up to be an interesting battle as far as next Tuesday night is concerned, as it very much appears as if both AEW and WWE are aware of each other’s tactics and are trying to outdo one another.

