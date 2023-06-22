WWE NXT is the main stomping ground for the WWE superstars of tomorrow. Many current WWE Superstars are veterans of the developmental facility including Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. This is the place where future champions of the main roster start their WWE careers in hopes of making it to the very top and claiming championship glory and main-eventing a WrestleMania.

The success of superstars called up to the main roster varies based on a number of different factors and things such as unforeseen injuries, controversial behavior, and often a simple lack of creative direction. These things and more can all contribute to a failed WWE main roster run for individuals and teams who may have been white hot in NXT. Without further ado, here's a look at nine former NXT standouts who failed to make an impact on WWE's main roster for one reason or another.

Related: 11 TNA Wrestlers You Probably Forgot About: Where Are They Now?

7 Authors Of Pain

Image credits: WWE

Making their NXT debut in 2016, the Authors of Pain, Rezar and Akam, were a team that were seemingly destined for massive success in the world of professional wrestling. At the height of the Triple H era of the gold brand, the powerhouse duo were even given Paul Ellering as a manager, who famously managed the legendary Legion of Doom, Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal. The team rose to the very top of NXT, winning the tag team titles. When they were drafted to the main roster in 2018, they managed to win the Raw tag team titles as well.

Things were looking great for AOP until an injury to Akam put their pursuit of success on hold. When they eventually did return, Rezar later suffered an injury, and they disappeared again, ending any momentum they were trying to get back from their previous setback. The team just couldn't catch a break in regard to long-term booking. Both men were released from WWE in September 2020, and they disappeared from mainstream wrestling and haven't been seen on TV since.

6 Bo Dallas

Image credits: WWE

Bo Dallas is a former NXT Champion and had a quality run on the gold brand. The same cannot be said for his tenure on the main roster where he was essentially given the role of an enhancement talent alongside his tag-team partner, Curtis Axel, the son of the legendary "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. The duo competed as "The B Team" and they did manage to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles in 2018, holding onto their prize for 50 days.

Dallas himself is a third-generation pro wrestler as the grandson of wrestling legend Blackjack Mulligan and son of Mike Rotunda, who competed for the WWE as IRS. Dallas is also the brother of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt. While Dallas was released from the WWE in 2021 and seemingly hasn't been seen in wrestling since then, he is heavily rumored to be the superstar behind the mask playing a character called "Uncle Howdy" in the ongoing Bray Wyatt storyline.

RELATED: 5 Future WWE World Champions In NXT Right Now

5 Tyler Breeze

Image credits: WWE

The charismatic Tyler Breeze was a mainstay on NXT for several years and a favorite of the man behind the brand's creative direction, Triple H. Breeze was being groomed for the main event of the gold brand and had the look and the talent to succeed, often being subject to discussion of similarities between himself and WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. Breeze was an absolute workhorse in NXT but sadly, when he received the call-up to the main roster, that success didn't transition.

Finding himself at the bottom of the card despite having a popular team with Fandango, he never managed to find any success in the singles division and was never really given a chance to showcase his talents the way he was in NXT. Breeze disappeared from active wrestling in the summer of 2021, but he later returned to the WWE off-screen as a trainer, a role he currently maintains.

4 The Vaudevillains

Image credits: WWE

Another popular tag team throughout the gold brand's glory years were The Vaudevillains, a throwback tag team comprised of the talented duo of Aiden English and Simon Gotch. Making their debut in NXT in 2014, the team went on to have some high quality matches and managed to snag the NXT Tag Team Titles for themselves at TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 before losing the belts just a few months later to The Revival, who is now known as FTR in All Elite Wrestling.

Sadly, that was just about the end of their success as a team as when they were bought up to the main roster in 2016, they ended up at the bottom of the card and failed to make an impact before they were forcefully disbanded when Gotch was released from his contract. Aiden then formed an alliance with Rusev known as "Rusev Day", a popular duo that went nowhere before it eventually broke up. English went on to have a short yet uneventful run as a singles wrestler before also getting released in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: 5 Current AEW Wrestlers Who Could Be Future World Champions

3 Mojo Rawley

Image credits: WWE

A former member of the Arizona Cardinals, Mojo Rawley made the jump from football to professional wrestling in 2012 when he inked a deal to join WWE NXT. The intense and likable Rawley was all about hype and commanded a reaction from the crowd. While on the verge of rising through the ranks in the gold brand, he found a tag-team partner in Zack Ryder, and the two formed The Hype Bros.

The team successfully transitioned to the main roster in 2016, but when the decision was made to split them up, Rawley fell right back to the bottom of the show and failed to make an impact. He eventually disappeared and was officially released from his contract in April 2021 despite already being inactive for almost a year. While Ryder has made a huge name for himself on the independent scene under his real name, Matt Cardona, Rawley has disappeared from active competition completely.

Related: Wardlow & 10 Other AEW Wrestlers Who Could Follow Cody Rhodes By Joining WWE

2 Lars Sullivan

Image credits: WWE

Making his debut for NXT in 2017 as a monster heel, Lars Sullivan was given a big push and looked poised to rise to the top of the gold brand. The problem with that however was simply that Sullivan was not connecting with the fans at all. Despite this, creative still continued to push him into NXT's top title picture, but he failed to climb the mountain, likely due to the fact that he was selected to be called up to the main roster.

WWE quickly tried to capitalize on Sullivan's status as a monster heel, but once again, he failed to connect with the audience. His time in the WWE came to an end in 2021 after seldom being used on TV. Sullivan's push was most likely ended to avoid backlash from controversial comments he made in the past as well as his history in adult films. He has not been seen in wrestling since his WWE release.

1 Enzo Amore

Image credits: WWE

Probably the most talented microphone worker to graduate from the halls of NXT so far is none other than Enzo Amore. The talented talker made his debut for the gold brand in 2013 and was quickly aligned with another up-and-comer, "Big Cass" Colin Cassady, and the two went on to form a hugely popular tag team. Enzo (the talker) and Cass (the muscle) was a match made in wrestling heaven and "the realest guys in the room" became one of the most popular acts in NXT seemingly overnight.

Enzo went on to achieve similar success on the main roster, always popping an arena when he picked up a microphone, but his career would come to an abrupt end when sexual assault allegations were made against him in 2018, and he was fired from the WWE. Enzo denied all allegations against him and the case was eventually dropped, with Amore being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. This was on top of all other reports that he had a bad attitude and was difficult to work with. Enzo has since made his return to professional wrestling on the independent circuit but has yet to receive another chance in the WWE.