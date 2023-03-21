NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 is set to be the next big Premium Live Event from the WWE developmental brand, but who is competing at the show?

The show will be taking place on WrestleMania Goes Hollywood weekend and is traditionally regarded as the biggest show of the year for the Gold and White roster.

Bron Breakker will be defending his NXT Championship in a highly anticipated bout against Carmelo Hayes, with both men being rumoured for potential moves to the WWE main roster in the coming months.

Here is everything you need to know about the current match card for WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 Card

Here are the matches that have been confirmed for the card as of writing (Tuesday, March 21st 2023):

Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker versus Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match: Zoey Stark vs Gigi Dolin vs TBA vs TBA

NXT Women's Championship Match: Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA

There will be more Superstars confirmed for the card ahead of Saturday, April 1st 2023.

What happened to Roxanne Perez?

As you can see from the card above, the NXT Women’s Championship is being contested in a ladder match at the Stand and Deliver event.

Perez fell to the ground following her victory over Meiko Satomura on NXT programming back on Tuesday, March 14th 2023, and she was taken out of the building in a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

This ‘injury’ appears to be part of a storyline, and Perez is expected to be back performing in the coming weeks.

It’s likely that WWE wants to have Perez enter the ladder match herself to reclaim the belt she never lost and get that big moment at NXT’s biggest event of the year.

Why is Johnny Gargano back in NXT?

Johnny Gargano was confirmed as the opponent for Grayson Waller at the event by Shawn Michaels on NXT weekly programming.

Waller had been causing issues for HBK, including getting involved in a press conference and calling out the former WWE Champion.

Michaels would reveal that Gargano would be coming back for a one-off match at Stand and Deliver against Waller, leading to the making of this match.