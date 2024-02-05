Highlights The Rock vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania was offered to The Rock as part of his new deal with WWE/TKO.

Cody Rhodes veered away from challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and instead introduced The Rock for the match, to the surprise of everyone.

Fans are unhappy about The Rock's involvement and have expressed their displeasure online and at live events. Cody Rhodes will likely face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

The WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was reportedly offered as part of Dwayne Johnson’s new deal. Last Friday night on SmackDown, it was advertised that Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes would announce his decision of which champion he would face at WrestleMania. However, when it came down to it, the main event segment didn’t go how many fans would have expected.

Most viewers would’ve admitted heading into last Friday’s show that they expected Rhodes to declare his intention to challenge Roman Reigns one year on from losing to the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, but he veered away from that path during the promo. The American Nightmare admitted that he still had Roman in his sights, but stated that he wouldn’t face him at this year’s Show of Shows.

Instead, Cody introduced The Rock, who came out to a thunderous reaction from the live crowd as Rhodes left the ring. The Great One and Tribal Chief came face-to-face, and the direction for WrestleMania 40 became clear. Many were baffled by the decision, and while it was initially reported that CM Punk's injury played a role in the move, it's now been revealed that The Rock's new contract is why WWE have done it.

The Rock was offered the match as an incentive to join WWE/TKO

The Great One recently joined TKO's leadership team

The clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns is one that WWE have seemingly wanted to do for years. But, many have wondered why now is the time that the company pulled the trigger on the dream match, rather than a previous ‘Mania or perhaps waiting another year.

To comment on this, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has linked the newly formed WrestleMania match to the recent news of Dwayne Johnson joining the TKO Group Board of Directors, saying that competing against Roman was part of the deal. Admittedly, Meltzer can’t put his finger on why Rhodes was given the Rumble victory, but he did confirm that the working plan as of last weekend was that Cody would face Seth Rollins in April.

"When he made the deal on January 3 to come in, that was part of the deal. Why Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble is a question that I cannot answer because nobody will answer it for me. But, the belief was that it was Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, and nobody knew, but the deal had been made prior to that. It played out the way they wanted it to play out. The plan as of Friday night was Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes."

Fans are not happy about the match

There have been numerous online protests for Cody Rhodes

It’s fair to say that fans haven’t taken The Rock’s ‘Mania involvement particularly well online. A trend supporting Cody Rhodes became the number one trend worldwide on X. It remains to be seen whether this will translate to WWE’s live audiences, though. Over the weekend, a recap of SmackDown’s main event segment was booed at a house show, so it’s possible that fans who attend WWE events going forward may choose to display their displeasure at the current plan.

As it stands, though, it does seem as if Cody Rhodes will have Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship in his sights as we head towards April’s spectacle in Philadelphia. As always, as more comes out about WrestleMania 40 and the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.