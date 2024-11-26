Key Takeaways The WWE has officially introduced the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the Raw women's roster.

A tournament for the new title will begin next week (December 2nd) on Monday Night Raw.

The Men's Intercontinental Championship has a rich history, often seen as a stepping stone for rising stars.

The WWE has officially introduced a new championship for the women's division on Monday Night Raw: the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Fans in attendance at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona got first dibs on learning about the newest championship the company, which was announced by WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce before the show opened.

The WWE formally made the announcement during the broadcast right before the main event. Pearce said a tournament will commence next week on December 2nd and the first Women's Intercontinental Champion will be crowned soon. However, there is still no official date for when that will happen.

"For more than 40 years, the Intercontinental Championship has been a beacon of opportunity in WWE. It has been the symbol of excellence for the real workhorses of our sport... I feel the same way about the women's division of Monday Night Raw." - Adam Pearce

The women on Friday Night SmackDown are currently competing in a tournament for the newly introduced Women's United States Championship. The inaugural champion for that title will officially be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14th.

Intercontinental Championship's Rich History

It is an iconic title in WWE

The Men's Intercontinental Championship has been one of the most iconic titles in WWE history. It has been held by legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels, among others. The IC title is often regarded as a stepping stone for rising stars before they get to the top of the mountain. That is exactly the pathway that current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took. Before winning his first world title in SummerSlam, Gunther set the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The late great Chyna is the only woman to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Raw is filled with women superstars who deserve more recognition and the Women's Intercontinental Championship should give them more opportunities to shine. Having them compete for a prestigious singles championship that carries a rich history should only serve to build more stars in the division.