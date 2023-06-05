In a world where age is often associated with decline, these wrestling stars of the past have shattered stereotypes, proving that age is merely a number for their unbeatable spirit and enduring vitality. They continue to defy the odds and remain in fantastic shape, showing that age is no barrier. While many wrestlers have retired early and moved on to different ventures after their time in WWE, some are still rocking the wrestling world. But they all share a common trait: they have never given up on their passion for their health.

Even though their best years as public figures might be behind them, plenty of wrestling legends stay in shape and continue to look great. If they're still competing in the ring, many aren't performing as much as they used to in previous years, but that doesn't mean they've slowed down when it comes to their health and fitness.

They've grappled with the best, entertained millions, and left an indelible mark on professional wrestling. From legendary champions to trailblazers who've shaped the industry, these wrestlers have maintained their impressive physiques and continue inspiring fans and fellow athletes. Without further ado, here's a look at 10 older wrestlers who are still in amazing shape and look phenomenal!

Related:6 Wrestlers Who Were Police Officers Before Joining WWE

10 Lita

Image Credit: IG

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, has been a trailblazer for women in wrestling. Known for her high-flying moves and fearless attitude, Lita has always been a fan favorite. Although she retired from in-ring competition in 2006, Lita has remained in fantastic shape, thanks to her love for fitness and healthy living.

She has made several appearances in WWE since her retirement, including participating in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Lita's dedication to staying fit and healthy is a testament to her devotion to wrestling and her desire to continue inspiring fans worldwide.

9 The Undertaker

Image Credit: WWE

The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, is a retired professional wrestler with an illustrious career spanning over three decades. At 58 years old, he is still in great shape. The Undertaker is a seven-time WWE World Champion and carries the record for the most successive victories at WrestleMania, with an incredible 21-0 streak.

The Undertaker's dedication to fitness and legendary status in the wrestling world allowed him to maintain his impressive physique. Although he retired in 2020, The Undertaker remains iconic in the wrestling industry.

8 Trish Stratus

Image Credit: IG

Trish Stratus is a true icon in the world of wrestling. With a career of over a decade, she has won multiple championships and honors, including being placed into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Despite retiring from in-ring competition in 2006, Trish has remained in incredible shape, thanks to her dedication to fitness and yoga.

She even made a few surprise returns to the ring, most notably at the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble and a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Trish's commitment to her health and well-being is inspiring and proves that age is no obstacle to staying in top form. In 2023, Trish made a full-time return to the ring, and she still looks as amazing as ever.

RELATED: WWE Night Of Champions 2023: 4 Things They Got Right (& 4 They Got Wrong)

7 Goldberg

Image Credit: IG

Bill Goldberg is a 56-year-old professional wrestler who has been in the industry for over two decades. He is still best known for his time in WCW, where he had an incredible alleged 173-match winning streak and held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg is also a two-time WWE Universal Champion and held WWE's former World Heavyweight Championship.

Goldberg's intense workout routine and dedication to fitness have allowed him to maintain his impressive physique. He has made sporadic appearances in WWE in recent years, proving he can still compete at a high level despite his age.

6 Victoria

Image Credit: IG

Victoria, also known as Lisa Marie Varon, is a former WWE Women's Champion and a true powerhouse. With a career of over 15 years, Victoria has always been known for her strength and athleticism. Despite retiring from in-ring competition in 2019, Victoria has maintained an incredible physique, thanks to her dedication to fitness and healthy living.

She even made a surprise return to the ring at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, proving that age is no obstacle to victory in the wrestling world. Victoria's commitment to her health and well-being is inspiring and shows that it's never too late to stay in top form.

5 Kurt Angle

Image Credit: IG

Kurt Angle, a retired professional wrestler, and Olympic gold medalist, is still in great shape at 54. Angle won six World Titles while contracted to WWE, becoming a four-time WWE Champion and holding a reign apiece with the World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW Championship. Angle is also a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Angle is also a King of the Ring winner and at one time held the Intercontinental Championship and European Title simultaneously. Kurt was inducted into both the WWE Hall of Fame and the TNA HOF.

Angle's background in amateur wrestling and his dedication to fitness have allowed him to maintain his impressive physique. Although he retired from in-ring competition in 2019, Angle remains influential in the wrestling world. Judging by some of his social media posts, Angle still appears to be in tremendous shape.

4 Beth Phoenix

Image Credit: WWEWomen

"The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix, real name Elizabeth Kociański-Copeland, is a 42-year-old former WWE wrestler. She competed from 2006 to 2012 and was known for her strength and power moves. Beth won the WWE Women's Championship three times and the Divas Championship once. Since retiring from full-time wrestling, Beth has maintained her world-class athletic shape through fitness competitions and performs sporadically for family-friendly WWE events.

Beth was way ahead of her time in terms of presenting female wrestlers as formidable athletes. Her signature moves, like the Glam Slam and Bone Crushing Finale, showed her remarkable power. Even after hanging up her wrestling boots, Beth has proven her muscles and might are still a force to be reckoned with.

3 Shawn Michaels

Image credit: IG

Shawn Michaels, born Michael Shawn Hickenbottom, is a retired professional wrestler who is still in excellent shape at 57 years old. Michaels is a four-time WWE World Champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He is also known as "Mr. WrestleMania" for his incredible performances at the annual event.

Michaels' commitment to fitness in the wrestling world allowed him to maintain his impressive physique. Although he retired from in-ring competition in 2010, Michaels remains an influential figure in the wrestling industry and currently works as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. HBK came out of retirement for one match in 2018, but nowadays, he teaches talent rather than wrestling them.

Related: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Be The Next Shawn Michaels

2 Triple H

Image Credit: IG

Triple H, born Paul Michael Levesque, is a legendary professional wrestler who has been in the industry for over three decades. He is currently 53 years old and still in tremendous shape. Triple H is one of the finest wrestlers, a 14-time World Champion, with nine reigns as WWE Champion and five reigns as World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner and a former King of the Ring winner.

Triple H has been a key figure in WWE for many years, both as a wrestler and an executive. He is presently the chief content officer for WWE and the founder of NXT, WWE's developmental brand. Despite his busy schedule, Triple H maintains a rigorous workout routine, which has allowed him to stay in peak physical condition.

1 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho, born Christopher Keith Irvine, is a 52-year-old professional wrestler who has been in the business for over 30 years. Y2J has been with All Elite Wrestling since the launch of the company, and he is still in fantastic shape after all these years. Jericho is a six-time WWE World Champion, a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, and the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Jericho is also known for his time in WCW, winning the Cruiserweight Championship four times and the World Television Championship once. Jericho is the lead vocalist of the rock band Fozzy and hosts the popular podcast Talk Is Jericho. Despite his many commitments, Jericho maintains a strict fitness regimen, which has allowed him to continue entertaining at a high level in the ring.