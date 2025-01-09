Summary Oldest WWE wrestlers include Mae Young (87), Fabulous Moolah (81), and Vince McMahon (76).

The Undertaker and Sting had impressive careers in WWE despite wrestling into their 50s and 60s.

Notable wrestlers like Ric Flair and Jerry Lawler competed in WWE well past their prime years.

The longevity of wrestlers in WWE can be shortened in an instant or last for decades. So many wrestlers are forced to retire from in-ring action whilst at their best - stars such as Corey Graves and Nigel McGuinness. For others, they are fortunate enough to see out a long career or go out on their own terms. Ric Flair and Tito Santana wrestled on the independent circuit in their 70s.

There have been some incredible careers throughout WWE's history; the likes of Shawn Michaels and Triple H span multiple decades before they hung up their boots. But some stars have wrestled well into their retirement years. This piece looks at the oldest wrestlers that have competed in a WWE ring.

Ranking the 10 Oldest Wrestlers in WWE History Rank Wrestler Age of Last Match 1 Mae Young 87 2 Fabulous Moolah 81 3 Vince McMahon 76 4 Terry Funk 62 5 Jerry 'The King' Lawler 62 6 Ivory 60 7 Ric Flair 59 8 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin 57 9 Sting 56 10 The Undertaker 55

10 The Undertaker

Born: March 24th 1965

The tenth-youngest wrestler on this list is the greatest character in pro wrestling history. The Undertaker had a career that featured for over three decades in WWE. Debuting in 1990 (as The Undertaker), Mark Callaway made his presence known at that year's Survivor Series. Introduced by Ted DiBiase with his infamous laugh, The Undertaker walked through the curtain, shocking the crowd and the Announce Team.

30 years later the Undertaker left a legacy that WWE fans will forever cherish. Wrapping up a momentous career during the pandemic when his final match took place at WrestleMania 36, 'Taker went head-to-head in a Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at the age of 55. The contest was a cinematic success, closing Night 1 of WrestleMania with The Undertaker riding off into the sunset on a high.

9 Sting

Born: March 20th 1959

Similarly to the first entry on this list, Sting is one of the greatest wrestling characters ever in the industry. Breaking into the business with blonde hair, big muscles and colourful face paint, the 'Stinger' became a top attraction for WCW, winning the world title on multiple occasions. Eventually, the Icon would drape himself in the black coat and Crow-like face paint, dawning a new era for the character that surpassed the original.

Sting only had a handful of bouts in the WWE - his first happening at WrestleMania 31, challenging Triple H in a match that fans were not too pleased with the debuting Sting losing in. Then, at Night of Champions 2015, at the age of 56, Sting fought his last fight for the WWE against Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. A botched buckle bomb left "The Franchise" in a heap, which forced him to no longer compete in the company.

8 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Born: December 18th 1964

The face of the Attitude Era, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is one of the most important wrestlers in history. He helped WWE rise during the Monday Night Wars and changed the landscape of the company forever. 'Stone Cold' is one of the greats. Originally donning blonde hair and a Ric Flair-esque robe, Austin swapped colour for violence in the late 90s and became the face of the industry. Unfortunately, a long-lasting neck injury caused 'Stone Cold' to retire after his WrestleMania XIX against The Rock.

Almost two decades later, the WWE Universe had become accustomed to Austin being an attraction for special moments and coming out to cut a promo to rally the crowd. Fans were shocked and thrilled to see the Rattlesnake have one more match in WWE at WrestleMania 38, closing the show with a street fight against Kevin Owens. At 57, 'Stone Cold' had one more match in the tank.

7 Ric Flair

Born: February 25th 1949

Ric Flair is considered by many as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Not only does he hold the record of 16 world titles (joint with John Cena), but Flair is a legend of character work with his charisma and longevity. Flair debuted in 1972 for the AWA and soon went on to have storied rivalries with the likes of Harley Race and Dusty Rhodes. Flair would eventually join the WWE in 1991, winning more world titles and a Royal Rumble.

Although Flair has since fought in other companies, Nature Boy finished his reign in WWE on the highest note possible. At WrestleMania XXIV, Ric Flair took on Shawn Michaels in a 'retirement' match. The bout is considered one of Flair's best and one of WrestleMania's best showcases. The ending with "I'm sorry, I love you" from HBK is a testament to the career of the then 59-year-old. Woo!

6 Ivory

Born: November 26th 1961

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee was one of the premier women during the Attitude Era. Ivory was first introduced to WWE viewers as a love interest of Mark Henry before winning her first Women's Championship from Debra in 1999. Ivory would win three world titles and be part of the Right to Censor stable.

In 2022, Ivory became the oldest woman to take part in the Women's Royal Rumble match at 60 years old. She would also become the third-oldest wrestler to take part in the marquee match. On her way to the ring, Ivory brought back her Right to Censor gimmick and cut a promo that lasted almost half a minute.

5 Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Born: November 29th 1949

Jerry Lawler is a legendary heel of the business, both in the ring and at the announce table. Many modern fans will have fond memories of his duo partnership with Jim Ross on commentary but are less knowledgeable of his in-ring career, which began in 1970, wrestling in the NWA. Performing all over the United States, Lawler accounted for over 100 different title reigns in his career.

His last WWE match took place on RAW in 2012, teaming with Randy Orton against CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler. Lawler was 62 when he stepped into a WWE ring one last time but has gone on to fight on the independent circuit up to 2023.

4 Terry Funk

Born: June 30th 1944

Terry Funk is a hardcore legend. Having had many great feuds in the industry, most notably against Mick Foley, Funk was a well-respected wrestler. His career's inception happened when he wrestled for his father, Dory Funk's company, in a tag team with his brother, Dory Funk Jr. Terry's career dates back to 1965 and went on for over 40 years, including wrestling all over the world and becoming a 2-time ECW Champion.

Funk's final outing in the WWE was at the revamped One Night Stand in 2006. Funk, who was 62 at the time, teamed up with Tommy Dreamer and Beulah but lost to Edge, Lita and Mick Foley. Although Terry Funk never had a real run in the WWE, he was still inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. Funk passed away in 2023 at the age of 79.

3 Vince McMahon

Born: August 24th 1945

Vince McMahon may not have been a typical wrestler in the ring due to his lack of training, but he could tell a story and work with some of the best. McMahon bought the company from his father and turned the wrestling world into the enormous industry that it is today. Vince always wanted the best out of his stars as well as himself.

However, most fans would prefer not to remember McMahon's final match in WWE at WrestleMania 38, when he went one-on-one with Pat McAfee. Although McMahon looked fantastically fit for a 76-year-old, he could not put on a match of any quality. One thing fans will take from that match is that it included the funniest sell of a Stone Cold Stunner ever.

2 Fabulous Moolah

Born: July 22nd 1923

The original superstar of women wrestlers, the Fabulous Moolah would begin her career in the 1950s, winning the NWA Women's Championship. Moolah has won the women's title eight times and holds the record for the most combined days as a world champion with 10,755. Incredibly, her final title win was in 1999 when she was 76 years old, making her the oldest Women's Champion ever.

Moolah became the second-oldest wrestler in WWE history. At 81 years old, the Spider-Lady competed in a tag team match alongside best friend, Mae Young when they defeated Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson on an episode of SmackDown in 2004. Moolah will go down as one of the greats. She passed away in 2007 at the age of 84.

1 Mae Young

Born: March 12th 1923

Mae Young is a household name in the WWE and professional wrestling. Beginning her career by challenging a wrestler to 'shoot fight' and winning, leading to her being signed by promoter, Billy Wolfe. Young is believed to hold the joint record of wrestling in seven different decades, alongside Lou Thesz. S

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, Young would then wrestle her last match in WWE in 2010 at the age of 87. Winning in a two-on-one handicap match against LayCool in under a minute on an episode of RAW, Young holds the record for the oldest wrestler to compete in WWE history. Mae Young passed away in 2014, leaving a long and cherished legacy.