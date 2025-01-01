Summary WWE's move to Netflix includes an exciting premiere card featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and John Cena.

Three new archival shows added to Netflix's WWE lineup.

WWE Universe's worries of losing archived footage with the abandonment of the WWE Network.

With WWE preparing to debut on Netflix in the New Year, three new archival shows have been added to Netflix's listing, alongside five already reported new shows.

When it was revealed that the WWE had struck a $5 billion deal with the world's largest streaming service, the WWE Universe was supremely interested. A historic deal which will see a weekly, episodic show air live on Netflix for the first time, there were worries ahead of the move.

With WWE abandoning the beloved WWE Network for Netflix, fans were worried about losing out on archived footage. A service that was rich in wrestling footage, fans will be relieved to hear of the three new shows announced for Netflix.

Show Name of Show Description 1. RAW Vault WWE's groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes. 2. SmackDown Vault From Attitude Era origins to the modern day, these matches and milestones spanning over 25 years reinforce what it means to lay the SmackDown in WWE. 3. NXT Vault The next generation of Superstars step forward in Premium Live Events, classic encounters and Takeovers that define this trailblazing in-ring series.

WWE's Move to Netflix

A seismic move

With an incredibly successful 2024 behind them, WWE will be entering 2025 with much-needed Road to WrestleMania momentum. The busiest time on the wrestling calendar, their move from cable TV to streaming has made this even busier.

A move that sees Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs all air on the streaming service, information outside of that has been hard to come by. With five new shows revealed recently, it appears that Netflix will provide fans with much more content than originally suspected. With numerous PPLEsalready set for the January 6th launch date, three new shows have been revealed, with these shows focusing on archived footage.

New Shows on Netflix

WWE slowly building a catalogue of content

The trio of NXT Vault, Raw Vault and SmackDown Vault have appeared on Netflix's service. All offering up similar descriptions, each show will offer fans the most ground-breaking and memorable moments in each show's respective history. Softening the blow to the worries of losing archived footage, these shows will offer fans the chance to relive some of WWE's best moments.

Although it is not enough to bridge the gap between the depth of the WWE Network and Netflix, it does show an intent to build a catalogue of content. With numerous shows now revealed, the premiere on Netflix continues to intrigue. Having produced a Raw card worthy of a PLE, this new era is hugely important to both WWE and their streaming partner.

Netflix Premiere Card So Far

A card that sees Roman Reigns wrestling on Raw also hosts CM Punk and Seth Rollins in what was a suspected WrestleMania match. Alongside a Last Man Standing Women's World Championship match, a John Cena return will top off an exciting era of change.

With WWE also pushing their Vault YouTube channel, it is clear they care about promoting their history as they look to the future. With less than a week until the launch date, there is still plenty of time for Netflix to unveil more new shows that will excite the WWE Universe.