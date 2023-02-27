One of the best wrestlers in the world is said to be "open" to signing for WWE to work under Triple H

Kenny Omega is open to joining WWE and working for Triple H, a new report has claimed.

Omega's deal with AEW is up is there, and rumours say he could join Cody Rhodes in moving to the competition.

Many fans didn't expect Omega to ever AEW, especially for WWE, but the 39-year-old is apparently open to the idea.

Will Kenny Omega join WWE?

Kenny is one of the founding members of AEW and one of the Executive Vice Presidents, but his future with the company is quite unclear.

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that WWE is aware of the fact that Omega is "open-minded" to the idea of joining before he retires, via WrestleTalk.

I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over.

Due to the shots that several AEW stars have taken at WWE, fans didn't expect the promotion's high-profile wrestlers to consider working for Vince McMahon's company.

However, the success that Cody Rhodes has seen since leaving AEW in February 2022 looks like it's incentivised many within the company to consider potentially joining WWE.

Who else is joining WWE?

Omega, who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, isn't the only high-profile wrestler on WWE's radar right now.

This month, it has emerged via the Wrestling Observer that WWE is quite hopeful of signing former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White, now that he's finished up with NJPW.

In fact, GiveMeSport even reported that Triple H has tasked WWE's creative team with coming up with ideas for White's debut, should he sign as expected, which you can read by clicking here.

Interestingly, the Wrestling Observer is also reporting that White isn't even at the top of WWE's list, with Triple H having a "much bigger" signing on his mind.

While the report didn't reveal the name of said free agent, many fans speculated that it was Kota Ibushi, who also left NJPW recently, given that Triple H already tried to sign him in 2016.

Of course, GiveMeSport will keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's attempts to sign Omega over the coming weeks, as well as White and Ibushi for that matter.

