Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't ruled out working another match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Austin returned to the ring for the first time since 2003 for a match at WrestleMania last year with Kevin Owens.

The match went over so well that WWE contacted Stone Cold to have a match at WrestleMania this year, which he declined, but another match in 2024 is still on the table.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin going to wrestle again?

As noted, WWE were so impressed with Austin's match at WrestleMania 38 last year that they contacted the Hall of Famer in late-2022 to ask him about wrestling at WrestleMania 39.

According to the Wrestling Observer, matches against Brock Lesnar and even Roman Reigns were pitched, but Stone Cold turned down both, opting to stay in retirement.

When he said no to both of those matches, and news broke online, fans speculated that Austin was fully happy with what he'd done in the ring now, and would never be wrestling again.

However, that doesn't appear to be true, as the multi-time WWE Champion has said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that a match at next year's WrestleMania, the 40's show in the event's history, could happen, via WrestleTalk.

I could. I’m not going to sit here and lobby for one because that’d be silly. It’s a year away, but a year away in this business goes like that… So in the future, I’m not lobbying for it, but could anything happen? Yes. Because I always say never say never.

Austin isn't stating that he's going to be wrestling at WrestleMania next year, but the fact he's not outright ruled out a match at the show definitely has to be considered good news.

What are Triple H's plans for WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 39 might have only just happened, but even before the show this month, Triple H had started planning for next year's major show.

GIVEMESPORT reported earlier this year that Triple H had plans to "stack" WrestleMania 40, given that it's the 40th show in the event's history, which you can read more about by clicking here.

In that aforementioned report, it was noted that 'The Game' would likely try and get both Austin and The Rock, two of his former rivals, to appear at the show in some capacity, potentially even for matches.

