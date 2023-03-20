The Undertaker has finally commented on rumours of legitimate 'beef' with fellow former WWE Champion CM Punk.

For years, it's been believed that The Undertaker and CM Punk, opponents at WrestleMania 29, legitimately disliked eachother.

However, recent comments from 'Taker suggest that that's really not the case...

How does The Undertaker feel about CM Punk?

Due to his exit from WWE, and his behaviour while working there, many wrestlers unfortunately don't have the fondest memories of CM Punk.

As such, it's been the common belief for quite some time that The Undertaker and CM Punk not only do not get on but, in fact, legitimately gate each other.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case though, with The Undertaker telling Inside The Ropes that he legitimately does not dislike Punk, and has no "beef" with him, via WrestleTalk.

He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk. He was good with me and that’s all that matters.

The Undertaker is referencing work that he and Punk did before their match at WrestleMania XXIX in 2013, widely regarded as one of The Deadman's final great matches.

Regardless of what other people say about CM Punk, it's fantastic to hear The Undertaker speak so glowingly about his time working with the former WWE Champion at the biggest show of the year.

Read More: WWE: Triple H to bring back 'bada**' ex-World Champion for shock return next week

Is CM Punk returning to WWE soon?

Last year, following his suspension from AEW, it was rumoured that CM Punk could be heading back to WWE.

Punk left in January 2014, but due to his situation with AEW at the time, it was rumoured that he'd consider returning to his former home.

However, that doesn't seem to be happening though, with it now being likely that Punk will come back to AEW, with The Elite, who he had a backstage altercation with in September 2022, also returning.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, has retired from active wrestling and is also unlikely to ever step foot inside a WWE ring for a match again.

However, the former World Champion remains under contract with WWE, and does occasionally appear when needed for special guest spots, as we saw earlier this year on Raw is XXX.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.