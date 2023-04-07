Randy Orton is said to be 'nowhere near close' to being able to return to the ring, despite rumours of a comeback to WWE.

Prior to WrestleMania, PWInsider reported that Orton was being brought into Los Angeles to make a return at the biggest show of the year.

That didn't end up happening, and now a new report on Orton's status has perhaps revealed why his return didn't materialise...

Is Randy Orton close to returning to WWE?

Orton hasn't been seen in WWE since May 2022, when he was taken off TV with a "severe" back injury that some feared he may even have to retire from.

However, fans began to get excited when it was reported by various outlets last month that Orton was nearing a return, and could make his comeback at WrestleMania 39.

That didn't end up happening, and the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Orton is not close to getting cleared to return to the ring, at least as of now.

Those at WWE noted prior to WrestleMania that Randy Orton’s back injury was nowhere close to allowing him to return to in-ring action.

At the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see Orton back on TV, but the latest update on his status suggests a comeback really isn't close.

Latest news on Randy Orton

Many fans speculated that Cody Rhodes' first opponent coming out of WrestleMania could have been Orton, but for obvious reasons, that didn't materialise.

Not only did Randy not return at WrestleMania, but Cody didn't even beat Roman Reigns, so his storyline with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not over.

Instead, Cody will be feuding with the aforementioned Reigns, as well as Brock Lesnar, with 'The Beast' turning on the former AEW star and hitting him with several F5s before their scheduled tag team match on Raw this week.

Also taking place on Raw last week was the return of Matt Riddle, Randy's former tag team partner, following an alleged failed drugs test and suspension in December 2022.

Many fans speculated that Riddle's return was being held off until Orton was also ready to come back, but the fact that the former UFC star has now returned as a singles star is another indication that Randy is nowhere near being able to return.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.