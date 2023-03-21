Triple H has let Goldberg leave WWE after opting not to renew his contract.

Fightful Select is reporting that Goldberg officially became a free agent at the end of 2022, with Triple H outright not offering him a new deal.

It's now entirely possible that Goldberg could go and join AEW, given that it's rumoured that Tony Khan wanted to sign him back in 2019.

Has Goldberg left WWE?

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, and since then, has been one Vince McMahon's trusted part-timers, usually brought in for big matches at major shows.

However, has not been used since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July 2022, wrestling his only match last year against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

And now, Fightful Select is reporting that Triple H opted not to even offer Goldberg a new deal when his contract expired at the end of last year, via WrestleTalk.

Goldberg isn't the only Hall of Famer whose contract has expired recently, with The Bella Twins also announcing last week that they've left WWE with their deals coming to an end.

Could Goldberg join AEW?

Goldberg, who was described by Ric Flair recently as "one of the nicest guys in wrestling", will now be free to either retire completely from wrestling, or join another company should an offer be forthcoming.

It's been rumoured for quite some time that when he started AEW back in 2019, Tony Khan wanted to bring Goldberg into his new company.

AEW's President wanted to give the former Universal Champion an undefeated streak like he had in WCW, but ultimately the wrestling legend ended up staying with WWE.

A lot has changed over the last four years though, so it remains to be seen whether or not AEW would be interested in signing Goldberg, who is now 56-year-olds, now that he's a free agent.

