WWE: One of the GOATs of wrestling says he has 'zero interest' in return

Chris Jericho may be a WWE legend of the highest order, but he is now firmly in the AEW camp and that’s where he expects to stay for the remainder of his career.

Leaving WWE in 2017 after an incredible 18-year run with the company (give or take a hiatus or two), Jericho has reinvented himself once again in AEW via a stint in Japan. He has been one of their standout performers since the promotion opened its doors in 2019.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Y2J confirmed he has “zero interest” in returning to WWE.

What did Jericho say in the interview?

Jericho said he doesn’t see why a return to WWE would ever happen given that he doesn’t hold a torch for his former company and he doesn’t see it as “the place to be”, which was the prevailing sentiment in the wrestling world prior to Triple H’s ascension to the head of WWE creative it must be said.

Jericho expanded on his view, saying while he was good at the WWE way of work, he prefers AEW’s style and sees no reason why he wouldn’t finish his in-ring career with Tony Khan and co.

Y2J has no beef with WWE and said he still has a lot of love for the likes of Vince McMahon and Triple H but he’s happy where he is.

What did Jericho achieve in WWE?

Y2J is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history, being a record nine-time Intercontinental champion, a six-time World Champion and the first ever Undisputed champion in the history of the sport. If you never heard from the man himself, he beat both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night at Vengeance 2001.

Could other AEW stars jump to WWE?

While he is definitely not returning to WWE, other AEW superstars could cross the wrestling divide. Previously, it was more or less a one way street going in the opposite direction but things have changed with Triple H in charge and Cody Rhodes’ instant success upon his big switch last season.

Rumours continue to swirl about the futures of AEW champion MJF and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega. It will be fascinating to see who the next big name to jump ship from either side will be.