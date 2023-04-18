Becky Lynch could be set to become a free agent next year if she doesn't agree to a new contract with WWE.

Fightful is reporting that Lynch's deal with WWE is up in 2024, and she has yet to agree to a new one with management.

While there is still a lot of time for WWE to remedy the situation, Triple H will not want to face the prospect of losing one of his biggest stars.

Will Becky Lynch leave WWE?

Last night, Becky was missing from WWE Raw, announcing prior to the show on Twitter that she wouldn't be showing up.

As such, many fans started to ask questions about her status within the company, and the answers that have emerged were pretty interesting.

Fightful is reporting that Lynch signed a three-year deal when she returned to WWE from maternity leave in 2021, which is due to expire in June 2024, via WrestleTalk.

The report states that Lynch and WWE have not yet entered talks over a new deal, so she isn't close to signing a new one, but management still has over a year to stop 'The Man' becoming a free agent.

It's worth noting that the report doesn't state that Lynch is looking to leave WWE, nor that she doesn't intend on signing a new deal, just that a new one isn't close to being agreed right now.

Latest news on Becky Lynch

As noted, Becky wasn't on WWE Raw last night, but the Irishwoman was heavily involved in last week's show.

Becky lost her Women's Tag Team Championship last week, with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turning heel on her partner at the conclusion of their match with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Trish was on last night's show, cutting a killer promo, so it definitely seems like plans for Lynch and Stratus to share the ring in a high-profile singles match are very much still on the cards.

It's also worth noting that a lot has been made of Seth Rollins, Becky's husband, and his future within WWE over the last few weeks.

In fact, a major update emerged on Seth's status last week following rumours that the former Universal Champion was looking to quit WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

