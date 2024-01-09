Highlights Roman Reigns was originally supposed to have a singles match against Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble, but plans changed.

The fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble includes LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton as Reigns' challengers.

WWE may still be interested in a future singles match between Reigns and Orton, but it's unclear when it would happen due to other potential storylines and challenges for Reigns.

We now have an indication as to the original idea when it comes to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief will defend his title in a fatal four-way at the event, but originally he was supposed to be doing something very different according to reports.

It’s fair to say that Roman Reigns currently has a lot of suitors for his gold. He has been on top of WWE for over 1,225 days, and, over that time, has definitely accrued a myriad of enemies. As part of The Bloodline, he has put many foes on the shelf, with his group being the storyline reason behind the recent absences of Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Reigns will compete in a fatal four-way at the Royal Rumble

He'll take on LA Knight, AJ Styles & Randy Orton

As such, SmackDown is full of hungry contenders. Both The Viper and The Phenomenal One are desperate for vengeance against the champion, who they blame for their respective injuries, while the wildly popular LA Knight simply won’t go away after losing his title opportunity against Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

To help decide the next step, the most recent edition of the blue brand, which took place on the 5th of January, saw a triple threat match between all three aforementioned challengers, with the winner promised a shot at the champion on the 27th of January at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

However, no clear winner emerged as The Head of The Table stormed to the ring and left each one of his prospective challengers laid out. This prompted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make a fatal four-way match involving the champion and his three suitors for the upcoming WWE PLE.

Things were initially supposed to be very different

He was originally supposed to wrestle in a singles match

But, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a multi-man match wasn’t the original plan for WWE’s top prize at the Royal Rumble. In fact, it’s said that the company initially wanted Reigns to take on Randy Orton in a singles bout.

“The actual deal here is that… the original idea was Roman (Reigns) and Randy Orton for the Rumble. Essentially there were parties involved who did not want to beat Randy Orton this early and just felt that there’s money to be made with Randy Orton and Roman in a program at some point, but it’s too soon to do it. But LA Knight just got beat and AJ (Styles) isn’t strong enough… I think AJ is the guy they probably would’ve wanted because Roman can beat him. The basic gist was that AJ gives them someone they can beat, LA gives them someone they can beat.”

Given that WWE were clearly keen to protect Orton in defeat and not have him take a pin, it may well be that a singles match between The Apex Predator and The Tribal Chief is still of interest to the company going forward.

But, should a Reigns v Orton match still be on the radar for WWE in the near future, it would be hard to see where they would fit it in. Roman already has to contend with his three SmackDown-based challengers, but we simply can’t forget The Rock’s recent return when he seemed to eye up the gold. Also, Cody Rhodes remains adamant on ‘finishing the story’.

All in all, WWE certainly has a lot of options available when it comes to their main event scene going forward. As always, as more comes out about Roman Reigns and the future plans for his reign, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.