WWE wanted a match that's now 'locked in' for WrestleMania 39 to happen at SummerSlam 2022

John Cena v Austin Theory, which is now set for WrestleMania 39, was originally planned by WWE for SummerSlam 2022.

Reports have claimed that WWE has been planning a match between the two for quite some time, and even wanted it to happen last year.

Despite some fears that their clash at WrestleMania might not happen, things have fallen into place, and Theory and Cena will share the ring at the biggest show of 2023.

When did WWE originally want Austin Theory v John Cena to take place?

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Theory and Cena will share the ring for a match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Nothing has been confirmed by WWE, but with Cena returning to Raw next week for the March 6 episode, it's believed to only be a matter of time before the match is made.

Theory has been building a feud with Cena for quite some time now, both on TV and in interviews, and it seems like that's place there has been a desire to book the match for quite some time.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE originally wanted Cena v Theory to happen at last year's SummerSlam show, but for various reasons, couldn't make it happen.

It wasn't possible for WWE to book the match last Summer as Cena was busy filming Peacemaker season two, so plans had to be postponed until WrestleMania 39.

Latest news on Austin Theory

Many fans felt as if Theory, given that he was a favourite of Vince McMahon, would struggle when Triple H became Chief Content Officer of WWE in July.

Some theorised that Triple H would look to make an example out of Theory in an attempt to show fans and talent that things would be different under him.

However, that hasn't happened, and the United States Champion has remained a prominent fixture on Monday Night Raw over the last few months.

In fact, the aforementioned WrestlingNews.co also reports that Theory has impressed Triple H with his progress over the last few months, which you can read about by clicking here.

