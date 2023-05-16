Monday night’s WWE RAW placed a lot of focus on the company’s many factions. The show began with an in-ring promo from the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who discussed their upcoming title defense against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa which takes place on the 27th of May in Saudi Arabia.

However, it wasn’t long before they were interrupted by The Judgment Day. The two sides quickly come to blows, and it set the scene of a busy night for the WWE tag team champions, with many groups confronting them throughout the episode.

Not only did The Judgment Day come face-to-face with Owens and Zayn, but Imperium also set their sights on the current champions following Gunther feeling as if the two Canadians had disrespected his teammates on a previous edition of RAW.

When it came down to it, Monday night’s main event saw Owens and Zayn do battle with Finn Balor and Damian Priest, though, it wasn’t without interference.

When it looked as if Sami had the match won, Vinci and Kaiser of Imperium distracted the referee so he could not make the pinfall. The European trio also all contributed to stop Zayn hitting his finisher, which led to Balor picking up the win while Paul Heyman was watching on from the top of the ramp.

Could Damian Priest be Paul Heyman’s next guy?

Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman has been pivotal to the success of The Bloodline. Acting as the group’s ‘Wise Man’ and ‘Special Council’, he is often the one who Roman Reigns turns to in order to orchestrate his plans and maintain dominance in the company.

Heyman is undoubtedly a useful asset for any performer as we have seen in the past. He is most famous for being partnered with CM Punk during the Chicago-born star’s 434-day WWE Championship reign and was also the advocate for ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar during one of his most dominant spells in the company.

It’s fair to say that being aligned with Heyman can be a huge boost to a WWE Superstar’s career, and it appears as if we have been given a clue as to a potential successor to become a ‘Paul Heyman guy’ once the manager moves on from serving Reigns and his family.

Amidst the chaos of Monday night’s faction warfare, a hint was dropped regarding the future of Damian Priest. On WWE’s Twitter page, a GIF was uploaded which shows Priest looking smug following his team’s victory followed by Heyman, who was raising his phone to make a call.

The Twitter post stated simply seeing the two together in the GIF was ‘interesting’ and, with the company overtly linking Heyman with The Archer Of Infamy.

And fans are already excited about the prospect of a new partnership, taking to Twitter to add to the speculation.

Damian Priest’s rise up the roster

Credit: WWE.com

Priest has been a main fixture on WWE's flagship show for some time, but really elevated his presence after joining the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

His recent match at WWE Backlash led to widespread praise, where we took part in an epic street fight against worldwide recording artist and host of the event, Bad Bunny. Such high-profile match-ups clearly demonstrate WWE's belief in Priest, so a partnership with Heyman and being thrust into the title picture certainly doesn't feel out of the question.

The Judgment Day have become one of the most prevalent acts on WWE RAW every week, and with Priest impressing on a regular basis, a storyline could be developed that sees him leave the faction.

Credit: WWE.com

Whether such a mega push will materialise in 2023 remains to be seen, but Priest certainly looks ready to take the next step in his Wrestling career, whatever that may entail.