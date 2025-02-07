Summary Paul Heyman's 'Mount Rushmore' highlights pivotal figures in WWE's modern era.

There perhaps isn't a more reliable mind to judge the business side of professional wrestling than Paul Heyman, the WWE Hall of Famer, who has spent nearly 14 years in the business. Once the head booker of ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), the 'Wiseman' has worked with many iconic superstars, including managing CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, The Dudley Boyz and Kurt Angle.

Heyman continues to be a staple in WWE programming today during a buzz period for the company, which has led to unparalleled success on the business front. He is accredited for helping out production, particularly with promo segments, including a recent cinematic back-and-forth between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns that won rave reviews.

With the former promoter's mind for the business being among the most celebrated, it was only right he was asked on Bloomberg Live to give his 'Mount Rushmore' of names that have been pivotal in the Stamford-based promotion's recent era of success.

Individual WWE Tenure Role Paul Levesque (Triple H) 1992 - Present WWE Chief Content Officer, Ex-Superstar Nick Khan 2020 - Present President of WWE Roman Reigns 2010 - Present WWE Superstar

Paul Levesque (Triple H)

The WWE Universe collectively shed a tear in 2022 when Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition by placing his boots in the ring at the start of WrestleMania 38. The Cerebral Assassin was forced to call time on his career after suffering a heart attack a year before, bringing an end to one of the most extraordinary characters WWE has laid witness to.

Paul Levesque had already started his new role as the company's chief content officer, taking over creative duties from his father-in-law and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It's fair to say that fans had long been pining for the 14-time world champion to be handed creative responsibilities after watching him grow NXT's black and gold brand.

Levesque's vision for the business has taken WWE to new heights, rivalling the success of the Attitude Era with an emphasis on long-term storytelling and more flexibility for superstars on the mic and in the ring. The years of experience he boasts from competing in the ring and cutting promos go hand-in-hand with how he wants the product to be produced, blending the lines between kayfabe and reality in the new era.

Business has been booming at the start of WWE's merger with the UFC under the TKO umbrella, largely thanks to Levesque and his sharp ability to take the company in a different direction after a tumultuous end to McMahon's regime. Backstage morale has improved tenfold, and he's made several bold decisions that have been strokes of genius, such as CM Punk's return in November 2023 and pushing relatively new main roster stars into the main event picture, such as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

"Paul Levesque has been trained to do this job his entire life" - Paul Heyman.

Nick Khan

Not much was known about Nick Khan among WWE fans when he started reporting to Vince McMahon as co-head of television at CAA before he was appointed WWE's chief revenue officer in August 2020. Many questioned whether his lack of experience in the pro wrestling business would complicate his transition into the role, but he more than exceeded expectations.

Khan has driven the company to record revenue and profitability in 2021, 2022, and 2023, alongside overseeing the merger with UFC as part of TKO Group Holdings. He played a significant role in splitting rights for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, which led to the blue brand heading to FOX in October 2019.

Perhaps Khan's most significant success story since becoming WWE president was negotiating RAW's move to Netflix, with the streaming service paying more than $5 billion (£4 billion) for rights to show the red brand and other WWE programming, including archive content. Khan continues to be one of the most important people in the industry, alongside Levesque, in shaping the company for now and in the future.

"I will give all the credit in the world to Nick Khan because that is a business leader, the likes of which I've never experienced" - Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns

The turning point in Roman Reigns' career came in August 2020, when the Head of the Table joined forces with Heyman, resulting in WWE's biggest success story of the modern era. There would be no Tribal Chief without his Special Counsel, and Reigns' transformation has taken the company and himself into a different stratosphere.

Reigns returned to the company during the COVID-19 pandemic and took on a new character after struggling to win over fans with a babyface gimmick beforehand. He and Heyman worked on his new persona, and his arrogant and brutal demeanour immediately engrossed fans as he scornfully put down those who opposed him; it was clear that the pair had struck gold, which could only mean a world title reign was on the way.

This wasn't just any title reign, though, as Reigns reigned over WWE as Universal Champion for 1,316 days, making him the fourth-longest reigning world champion in WWE history and putting him in the same league as the likes of John Cena, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the poster boy for the company's modern era. He achieved this while leading perhaps the most entertaining stable in WWE history, The Bloodline.

Reigns' character work alongside classic matches, including his two WrestleMania main events against Cody Rhodes, will stand the test of time. He's also the only superstar in history to main event the Showcase of the Immortals on nine occasions, winning on all but three of those matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with wins over Triple H, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

The 39-year-old is now a locker room leader whose star is shining bright not only in pro wrestling but also in the Hollywood limelight, as the former Shield member has starred in five blockbuster movies, including 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' and he's been a go-to for WWE regarding media interviews with names such as Jimmy Fallon.