Highlights Paul Heyman had high hopes for Riddick Moss, believing he could have become a main event talent in WWE.

The recent merger between WWE and UFC resulted in multiple layoffs, including notable backstage staff members and on-screen talent, with Moss being one of those let go

Riddick had a great physique and potential, but struggled to establish a successful character and was ultimately released by WWE.

One wrestler recently released by WWE was thought of very highly by Paul Heyman, with the 'Wiseman' even feeling that he could have turned into a 'main event level' talent.

On September 12, it was announced that the merger between WWE and UFC to form the TKO Group had been made official. This followed months of paperwork between Endeavor and the wrestling giant in order to facilitate a sale which was initially made clear last April.

Unfortunately, the finalisation of the merger has brought with it a lot of movement in terms of WWE wanting certain contracts off their books. Last week, we saw many, many layoffs when it came to their business employees and PWInsider even described the process as many internal divisions being ‘ripped apart’ and drastically reduced in size.

Who has WWE fired since merging with UFC?

Names such as Dana Warrior, who served as a member of WWE’s community outreach team, was let go, among other names that perhaps wouldn’t be as notable from a fan’s perspective but still fulfilled a valuable role as backroom staff for the company.

We thought that perhaps talent would be spared from the ongoing cuts, and, until September 21, that was the case. Yet, starting with Mustafa Ali, whose departure was largely a mutual decision, more roster firings came.

Perhaps the biggest name to be let go from WWE within the last day or so is Dolph Ziggler, who many considered as someone that would be with the company until the day he retired. On top of this, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Emma, Dana Brooke, Elias and Rick Boogs were notable names who are no longer with WWE, though, the list doesn’t end there.

How did WWE feel about Riddick Moss?

When discussing the recent releases, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful actually revealed that Riddick Moss was a heavy favourite of Paul Heyman when he had considerable say in creative matters.

Riddick Moss had been a favorite of Paul Heyman when he was running the show, and was someone that Heyman felt that they could get to the main event level. Unfortunately, many others in the company didn’t share that sentiment, and he struggled to get booked.

Many would agree that Riddick Moss has the look of a top star in WWE. His physique is second to none and he seems to be a genuine nice guy who absolutely could succeed.

He never had good luck when it came to establishing a character, however. The most successful gimmick Moss took on was when he was partnered with Baron Corbin as part of The Happy Folk. Here, he would become renowned for his obvious poor jokes which were designed to rile up the audience. They even got a good reaction as Riddick executed a babyface turn at Corbin’s expense, but, still never really capitalised on the buzz.

Ring Name Madcap Moss Real Name Michael Rallis Date of Birth October 11, 1989 (33) Height 6ft 2" Weight 245lbs Debut December 18, 2014 Trained By WWE Performance Center Titles Won 1x 24/7 Champion & 2022 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner

It’s true that a lot of people saw Riddick Moss as someone with a lot of potential, yet, his WWE departure has been confirmed. As of now, it’s not clear what his next move will be.

As always, as more comes out about the recent WWE releasing spree, and where those affected may appear next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.