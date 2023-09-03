Highlights Wrong: Santos Escobar's absence in the United States Championship match was a missed opportunity and could affect future storylines.

WWE Payback 2023 was not as highly anticipated when compared to the other premium live events of 2023. However, just like the others, Payback turned out to be a massive entertainer. Hosted in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the premium live event consisted of six action-packed matches apart from a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect.

While WWE had some massive rivalries going on heading into the event, the excitement of fans multiplied when John Cena announced himself as its host. Among some massive matches and rivalries, fans were also excited to witness a new side of Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, like other premium live events, Payback also had some bits and pieces that turned out to be questionable. In addition to that, the bits and pieces may play a major role in WWE’s storylines and shows in the future. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some decisions from WWE that went wrong and some that turned out to be spot on.

6 Wrong: Santos Escobar was not involved in the United States Championship match

Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory tore each other apart in the United States Championship match at Payback 2023. Though the crowd seemingly didn’t enjoy the battle, some interesting action was seen throughout the battle before Mysterio rolled Theory up to get the win.

However, one thing that went wrong during the match was the absence of Santos Escobar. The latter was the major reason Mysterio became the champion. Also, WWE is clearly planning a betrayal between both men in the future. To keep the story interesting, involving Escobar in the match would’ve been a better decision.

5 Right: Zoey Stark turns on Trish Stratus

The steel cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch kicked off some intense and entertaining action at Payback 2023. Though the WWE Universe didn’t love their rivalry which kept extending every week, the battle at Payback turned out to be stunning.

The Man won the battle in the end. This was a great decision by WWE, giving Lynch her first win against Stratus. However, the ending moments of the match featured Zoey Stark turning on Trish Stratus which was a brilliant decision. This would allow Stratus to go back home after a long stint in WWE and give Zoey Stark a huge push on Raw.

4 Wrong: Jey Uso is the newest member of Monday Night Raw

Jey Uso shocked the world when he announced that he quit WWE on Smackdown after Summerslam 2023. At Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes, during his segment with Grayson Waller, announced that Jey Uso was the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Though Jey returning is a massive win for WWE, making his way to the red brand isn’t the best decision from the company. Being on the red brand would postpone the Jey vs Jimmy match and would be a huge blow for the Bloodline story as well.

3 Right: WWE plants seeds between LA Knight and John Cena

Since the franchise player, John Cena announced his return to SmackDown, the WWE Universe has been expecting him to feud with LA Knight. Though both men are fan favorites currently, a rivalry between them could be a massive way to push Knight to the top and add a great storyline to the blue brand.

John Cena was the guest referee when LA Knight and The Miz collided at Payback 2023. While the Miz resisted the decision, Knight seemed to be fine. However, during the match, a moment of argument was seen between Knight and Cena which has hyped up the WWE Universe for a match between both men.

After the match ended, both men met on the stage as well. However, this time, they shook their hands. The WWE Universe is waiting for Friday Night SmackDown next week to see if Knight vs. Cena is anywhere in the cards.

2 Wrong: The Judgment Day become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day turned out to be one of the most brutal matches in the wrestling industry lately. The Steel City Street Fight featured some of the most intense and risk-taking spots which forced the WWE Universe to chant "This is Awesome."

Though Owens and Zayn couldn’t retain the tag team championships, every man was left bruised up after the hard-hitting action. The involvement of the likes of Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley helped Judgment Day pick up the shocking victory at Payback 2023.

Though the decision to end Owens and Zayn’s reign was wrong, the Tag Team Championship match was clearly one of the best matches of the night. However, this rivalry seems to be unfinished after Payback 2023. A new chapter in this feud is expected to unfold on Raw this week.

1 Right: Seth Rollins retains the World Heavyweight Championship

The highly anticipated match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura turned out to be one of the best matches of the premium live event. With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Rollins and Nakamura tore each other apart in the main event of Payback 2023.

WWE made an amazing move with the animations of Nakamura defeating Rollins during the former’s entrance. Though Rollins was seen favoring his back throughout the battle, Nakamura did an amazing job of adding some damage to his back which he vowed to do before their match. RELATED: 5 Reasons why WWE Raw is currently a better brand than SmackDown Though Nakamura was not able to win the World Heavyweight Championship, the King of Strong Style was able to win the hearts of fans with his intense character work. With a new Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw, WWE can add some massive rivalries into the mix giving Nakamura the push he deserves.

Rollins retaining the title was also a brilliant decision by WWE. Though millions wanted to see Nakamura become the champion, Rollins still has a lot left to deliver as the red brand's top titleholder. The Visionary being the face of Raw is the perfect choice to hold the World title.