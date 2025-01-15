Summary Penta impressed fans on Raw in a match against Gable.

WWE fans got a new look at the company's latest addition to their roster, Penta, on Monday Night Raw. It's safe to say that the luchador star did not disappoint as he put on a classic with technician Chad Gable.

The rumour mill was abuzz surrounding Penta's arrival in WWE, and Gable all but confirmed his arrival in WWE last week. The former tag team champion asked Raw general manager Adam Pearce for the best luchador in the world as his opponent this week.

Many would probably have assumed Rey Mysterio's music would hit this week and emerge as Gable's mystery opponent this Monday. Given the Master of the 619's age, it would possibly have been wise to keep Mysterio out of the conversation. A mistake from WWE also led to the surprise entrance of Penta being spoiled. Merchandise appeared online confirmed the arrival of the luchador in WWE before Raw had even started.

Details on Penta

Penta is a multi-time world champion outside WWE and is considered one of the most exciting luchador wrestlers on the planet. His rise culminated in a spot at AEW, where he solidified himself as a tag team competitor alongside Rey Fenix. His tag partner could soon join Penta in the Stamford-based promotion, but his contract has been extended further for injury-related reasons.

Penta's reasoning for leaving AEW is due to his feelings towards hitting a "glass ceiling" with the promotion. He won the tag team and the trios championships with Tony Khan's company.

That talk of the glass ceiling in AEW could make Chad Gable the perfect candidate for the luchador's first WWE feud. Last night's match showed that, but also with Gable's record as a singles competitor, he is yet to win a singles title in WWE. The closest he has come to a title was last year when he made his heel turn, turning on ally Sami Zayn, who held the Intercontinental Championship at the time.

His arrival on Raw does not come short of pressure. The buzz surrounding him has seen WWE fans create a lot of expectations for him, and his debut does seem to live up to that. However, while Rey Mysterio has been a success in the company's history, the luchador art of wrestling has not proven to be such a hit with fans. A handful of superstars like Sin Cara, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, have left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths after expecting great things from them.

Penta's WWE Debut

With so much expectation surrounding his arrival in WWE, it could have been easy for Penta to disappoint fans. However, placing him with a veteran technician like Gable was a wise move and a large reason for how the match went. The two put an immediate classic on for the fans in San Jose and could have been the match of the night. Unfortunately for the pair, that accolade most likely belongs to Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who were looking to settle their Judgement Day feud once and for all.

Penta was well received by the fans of San Jose, who were chanting for the Mexican star before his match had even begun. And it was not just the crowd in attendance who were basking in the moment of his debut. Five of his moments, including his final promo, entrance and "Mexican Destroyer" move, were in the top six most viewed moments on WWE's social media. That includes outperforming former world champion Drew McIntyre confronting his former rivals, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

​​​​Of course, it is just the beginning of his career in WWE, but it is unlikely to be the last time we see the two men share the ring. Given the prowess of both in tag team competition, we could see their feud continue to that point in the future once Rey Fenix can join his former tag team partner in WWE.

However, given that the timeframe for Fenix's arrival is unknown, that could be some way off. That could mean that plans for that are on the shelf, but if Lucha Bros were to join forces, it is safe to assume that they are future tag team champions without a doubt. For now, we can assume these two will continue to feud and tensions boil over towards one eliminating the other at the Royal Rumble next month.