The current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has exceeded all expectations in WWE with his dominant reign.

After clearing every obstacle in his path, Gunther is near to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

However, the Ring General has now revealed that he has no interest in becoming a Paul Heyman guy anytime in the future.

Speaking of record-shattering title reigns, one can only think of Roman Reigns and Gunther from the current era.

Gunther, who has been described as the 'perfect' wrestler, is already the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the century and will become the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all-time if he holds on to it until September 7, 2023.

On the other hand, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has passed numerous big names in the list of longest reigning World Champion of all-time.

However, to get to the top-spot, Reigns needs to hold on to his title until May 2028 which seems to be unreal.

Image Credits: WWE

Though Reigns has surpassed some of the most historic title reigns of all-time, this wouldn't have been in the making without Paul Heyman. The mastermind has enhanced the careers of numerous stars including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk and is considered one of the best managers of all-time. A lot of superstars wish to have Heyman as their manager in the future. However, Gunther has turned down the possibility, stating he doesn't wan to become the next Roman Reigns and follow in his footsteps.

The Champion, during an interview with Sportskeeda, revealed...

Right now, I’m good for how it is. He’s one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and knows who he is. Obviously, there is a lot of knowledge…I’ve got the back up of Gio and Ludwig, which is worth a lot, but at the end of the day, it’s always been myself making the big decisions for myself and I don’t think I need anyone in the future to help me to make those decisions.

What could Gunther do with Paul Heyman?

The Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, has come a long way with his brilliant in-ring skills. With his historic title reign, the champion has got everyone talking around the world.

However, if he took Paul Heyman's experience now, his career could boost up on a different level.

Paul Heyman aligning with Gunther could usher a new era of dominance.

The Intercontinental Champion could use Heyman to get himself to the top of the industry and eventually become the next Roman Reigns.

This could also offer WWE an opportunity to build the new face of the company and a potential star to end Roman Reigns' historic World Championship reign.

Gunther is now set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023.

This could be the last threat for the Ring General before he surpasses WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man to become the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all-time.

However, after Drew McIntyre's loss against Gunther in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 followed by his dynamic return, the Scottish Warrior could be the one to defeat Gunther and end his dominant reign.

It would be interesting to see how things play out for the Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam.

